BMW Championship: Keegan Bradley Retakes Lead, Attributes Success To Fighting Spirit

Keegan Bradley is proud of his fighting spirit as he regained a one-shot lead over Adam Scott in the BMW Championship heading into the final day. (More Sports News)
Bradley, who was named the United States' Ryder Cup captain for 2025, had led after the first round but slipped down the leaderboard after Scott's impressive 63 on Friday.
However, after a rollercoaster day that saw him card eight birdies and six bogeys at Castle Pines, he ensured he was back on top of the pile by sinking a birdie on the final hole to card a two-under 70.
Scott, who was the unlikely leader at the halfway stage, remains within touching distance after two late birdies helped him to 74.
Ludvig Aberg and Alex Noren also remain in contention, tied for third on 10-under after carding 71 and 70 respectively on Saturday.
Xander Schauffele is three shots further back on seven under in joint fifth, after hitting a five-under 67 in the third round.
"It was tough out there today," Bradley admitted. "It was really windy, a lot of elevated tees that were into the wind, which makes it really tough.
"Proud of the way I fought today. I played some brilliant golf, but I hit also some terrible shots, too. I guess that's the way of the world. But I'm proud of the way I fought there in the end."