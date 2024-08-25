Other Sports

BMW Championship: Keegan Bradley Retakes Lead, Attributes Success To Fighting Spirit

However, after a rollercoaster day that saw him card eight birdies and six bogeys at Castle Pines, he ensured he was back on top of the pile by sinking a birdie on the final hole to card a two-under 70

Keegan-Bradley
Keegan Bradley
info_icon

Keegan Bradley is proud of his fighting spirit as he regained a one-shot lead over Adam Scott in the BMW Championship heading into the final day. (More Sports News)

Bradley, who was named the United States' Ryder Cup captain for 2025, had led after the first round but slipped down the leaderboard after Scott's impressive 63 on Friday.

However, after a rollercoaster day that saw him card eight birdies and six bogeys at Castle Pines, he ensured he was back on top of the pile by sinking a birdie on the final hole to card a two-under 70.

Scott, who was the unlikely leader at the halfway stage, remains within touching distance after two late birdies helped him to 74.

Ludvig Aberg and Alex Noren also remain in contention, tied for third on 10-under after carding 71 and 70 respectively on Saturday.

Xander Schauffele is three shots further back on seven under in joint fifth, after hitting a five-under 67 in the third round.

"It was tough out there today," Bradley admitted. "It was really windy, a lot of elevated tees that were into the wind, which makes it really tough.

"Proud of the way I fought today. I played some brilliant golf, but I hit also some terrible shots, too. I guess that's the way of the world. But I'm proud of the way I fought there in the end."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: BAN Script Historic Win In Rawalpindi, Beat PAK By 10 Wickets
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Mark Wood Ruled Out Of Remainder Of Series
  3. Virat Kohli Praises Shikhar Dhawan: A Dependable Opener And True Sportsman
  4. Bangladesh Notch Up First-Ever Test Win Over Pakistan, Beat Hosts By 10 Wickets In Rawalpindi
  5. Netherlands Vs United States Live Streaming, T20I Tri-Series 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Jack Clarke Becomes 10th Premier League Signing For Ipswich
  2. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Determined To Build On Winning Start, Says Nuri Sahin
  3. Inter 2-0 Lecce, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Remains Calm After First Win In Title Defence
  4. Lyon Owner John Textor Denies Setting 100-Million-Euro Target For Transfers
  5. La Liga: Yamal, Lewandowski Goals Power Barcelona's 2-1 Win Over Athletic Bilbao - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  2. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amritsar NRI Shooting Case: Punjab Police Arrest 5 People Including Victim’s First Wife’s Father
  2. Day In Pics: August 25, 2024
  3. Bengaluru-Based CEO's X Post On 'Brahmin Genes' Sparks Row | What Is The Controversy
  4. Delhi: 3 Minor Madrasa Students Allegedly Kill 5-Year-Old In Dayalpur; Arrested
  5. Congress Takes Dig At Centre’s Unified Pension Scheme: 'U' In UPS Stands For Modi Govt's U-Turns
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Did You Catch These Iconic Horror Movie Nods In Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Video?
  2. Is This Really The 'First Portrait Of William Shakespeare'? Window Cleaner’s $264 Million Claim Sparks Debate
  3. Ben Affleck Spotted With Kick Kennedy After Jennifer Lopez Divorce
  4. Are Mobile Phones Causing Viral “Phone Pinky” Syndrome? | Here’s What Experts Say
  5. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
World News
  1. 'War Will Go Back To Russia': Zelesnkyy's New Warning For 'Sick Old Man' Putin
  2. Middle East Tensions LIVE: Israel Declares State Of Emergency; Gaza Death Toll Crosses 40,000
  3. Indonesia Flash Floods: 13 Dead After Floods, Heavy Rain In North Maluku; Residents Asked To Be Alert
  4. Did You Catch These Iconic Horror Movie Nods In Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Video?
  5. Pakistan: 37 Killed In 2 Bus Accidents, Several Injured
Latest Stories
  1. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  6. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know
  8. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed