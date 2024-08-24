Other Sports

BMW Championship: Adam Scott Hoping For Another Low Round After Taking Halfway Lead

The Australian is on 13 under par heading into the weekend, three shots ahead of first-round leader Keegan Bradley and four strokes clear of Ludvig Aberg, who matched Scott's 63

Adam Scott-golf-BMW Championship
Adam Scott leads the BMW Championship
info_icon

Adam Scott is aiming to replicate his second-round form as he looks to hold onto his lead at the BMW Championship. (More Sports News)

Scott carded a stunning 63 at Castle Pines on Friday to take an unlikely lead in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The Australian is on 13 under par heading into the weekend, three shots ahead of first-round leader Keegan Bradley and four strokes clear of Ludvig Aberg, who matched Scott's 63.

Alex Noren, Aberg's Swedish compatriot, is a shot back in third.

Paris Olympics Golf - Photo: AP/George Walker IV
Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Golf Medallists - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

"It's been a long time. I can't remember the last time I shot a 63 out here," Scott, who won The Masters in 2013 but has not claimed a Tour-level victory since 2020, told pgatour.com.

"But it feels good to go low, that I've still got that in me. Hopefully, there's one more this week."

Rory McIlroy is tied at 15th on three-under-par, while Xander Schauffele is a shot further back.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is tied at 29, however, after carding a par 72.

There was disappointment for Hideki Matsuyama, meanwhile, with the St. Jude Championship winner forced to withdraw due to a back problem.

"I am disappointed to have to withdraw from the BMW Championship after experiencing lower back discomfort while warming up this morning, which made it impossible to play," he said on Friday.

"Thank you to BMW and the Western Golf Association for a great experience here at Castle Pines."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs SA: Nicholas Pooran Goes Past Suryakumar Yadav In Most Sixes List In T20Is - Check Full List
  2. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: 'Thank You Gabbar' Tributes Fill Up Social Media
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN All Out On 565, Lead PAK By 117 Runs In Rawalpindi
  4. WI Vs SA 1st T20I: West Indies Captain Rovman Powell Hits Out At His Side's 'Unacceptable' Rustiness
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Liverpool v Brentford Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Alejandro Garnacho Can Become World Class At Manchester United, Says Erik Ten Hag
  3. Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso Says His Side Must Show More Aggression
  4. La Liga: 'Frustrated' Bellingham Suggests 'His Body Needs Rest' After Sustaining Calf Injury
  5. India-U17 Vs Indonesia-U17, Friendly: Blue Colts Fine-Tune For Bali Clash Ahead Of SAFF Championship
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  4. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News: Heavy Rains Pound Mumbai, Rajasthan; Rivers Flow Above Danger-Level In Gujarat
  2. In Photos: Protests Across Maharashtra Over Badlapur Sexual Assault
  3. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; CBI Files FIR For RG Kar Financial Irregularities
  4. Gujarat Factory Accident: Father, Son Among Three Killed After Getting Stuck In Machine
  5. Services On Delhi Metro's Red Line Delayed After 'Attempted Cable Theft': DMRC
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  2. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  3. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  4. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  5. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
World News
  1. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  2. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
  3. As Botswana Finds World’s Second Largest Diamond, A Look At Koh-i-Noor’s Story
  4. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  5. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; CBI Files FIR For RG Kar Financial Irregularities