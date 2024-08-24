BMW Championship: Adam Scott Hoping For Another Low Round After Taking Halfway Lead

Adam Scott is aiming to replicate his second-round form as he looks to hold onto his lead at the BMW Championship. (More Sports News)
Scott carded a stunning 63 at Castle Pines on Friday to take an unlikely lead in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
The Australian is on 13 under par heading into the weekend, three shots ahead of first-round leader Keegan Bradley and four strokes clear of Ludvig Aberg, who matched Scott's 63.
Alex Noren, Aberg's Swedish compatriot, is a shot back in third.
"It's been a long time. I can't remember the last time I shot a 63 out here," Scott, who won The Masters in 2013 but has not claimed a Tour-level victory since 2020, told pgatour.com.
"But it feels good to go low, that I've still got that in me. Hopefully, there's one more this week."
Rory McIlroy is tied at 15th on three-under-par, while Xander Schauffele is a shot further back.
World number one Scottie Scheffler is tied at 29, however, after carding a par 72.
There was disappointment for Hideki Matsuyama, meanwhile, with the St. Jude Championship winner forced to withdraw due to a back problem.
"I am disappointed to have to withdraw from the BMW Championship after experiencing lower back discomfort while warming up this morning, which made it impossible to play," he said on Friday.
"Thank you to BMW and the Western Golf Association for a great experience here at Castle Pines."