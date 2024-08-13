Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Golf Medallists - In Pics

Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, centre, waves to the crowd wearing her gold medal during the medal ceremony, with Esther Henseleit, of Germany, left silver medal and Xiyu Lin of China on the winners podium following the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, poses for the cameras with her gold medal following final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.
Xiya Lin, of China, poses with her bronze medal following the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.
Gold medalist Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, centre, with Tommy Fleetwood, of Britain, silver medal, and Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, with the bronze medal pose for the media following the medal ceremony for men's golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.
Gold medalist Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, cries as the national anthem of the US is played during the medal ceremony for men's golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, won the gold medal with Tommy Fleetwood, of Britain, silver and Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, the bronze.
Tommy Fleetwood, of Britain, holds up his silver medal as he poses for the medal following the medal ceremony for the men's golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, won the gold medal with Tommy Fleetwood, of Britain, silver and Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, the bronze.
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, pose with his bronze medal following the medal ceremony for the men's golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, won the gold medal with Tommy Fleetwood, of Britain, silver.