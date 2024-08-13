Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Golf Medallists - In Pics

Paris Olympics 2024 saw the golf event kick-start from August 1 to 10 August at Le Golf National in Guyancourt. The event featured a total of 120 players (60 per gender) across two medal events. The qualification round and the format was the same as used in the previous two editions and had 60 players qualifying for each male/female event that lasted four days. The event had 72-hold individual stroke play.