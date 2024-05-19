Other Sports

Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The second stage of the 2024 Archery World Cup has arrived and the caravan of the top athletes from across the world has reached South Korea. Here's all you need to know about the event

X | World Archery
A glimpse from Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. Photo: X | World Archery
info_icon

All roads lead to South Korea now as stage 2 of the 2024  Archery World Cup is set to unfold on May 20 in Yecheon. (More Sports News)

The biggest annual international tournament of archery, features the best athletes from all across the globe representing their nations. The competition takes place in a series of destination cities around the world.

This year marks the 18th edition of the Archery World Cup. The inauguration of the epic event dates back to 2006. The tour has been held annually since then, except in 2020 when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s calendar consists of three stages (one less than normal as it is an Olympic year) and a final, where only the best archers are invited to compete. venues of the three stages are:

Stage 1 - Shanghai, China

Stage 2 - Yecheon, South Korea

Stage 3 - Antalya, Turkiye

Final - Tlaxcala, Mexico

In the first stage of the ongoing Archery World Cup, India emerged as the champion team bagging a total of 8 medals from the 10 divisions with five gold medals, two silver, and one bronze.

When is Archery World Cup Stage 2?

Stage 2 of the Archery World Cup 2024 will be held between May 20 to May 26, in Yecheon, South Korea.

Where to Archery World Cup Stage 2?

Only the final rounds of the event will be streamed live. You can catch the live stream of the finals for both events on the official World Archery YouTube channel.

