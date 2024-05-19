Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

All roads lead to South Korea now as stage 2 of the 2024 Archery World Cup is set to unfold on May 20 in Yecheon. (More Sports News)
The biggest annual international tournament of archery, features the best athletes from all across the globe representing their nations. The competition takes place in a series of destination cities around the world.
This year marks the 18th edition of the Archery World Cup. The inauguration of the epic event dates back to 2006. The tour has been held annually since then, except in 2020 when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s calendar consists of three stages (one less than normal as it is an Olympic year) and a final, where only the best archers are invited to compete. venues of the three stages are:
Stage 1 - Shanghai, China
Stage 2 - Yecheon, South Korea
Stage 3 - Antalya, Turkiye
Final - Tlaxcala, Mexico
In the first stage of the ongoing Archery World Cup, India emerged as the champion team bagging a total of 8 medals from the 10 divisions with five gold medals, two silver, and one bronze.
When is Archery World Cup Stage 2?
Stage 2 of the Archery World Cup 2024 will be held between May 20 to May 26, in Yecheon, South Korea.
Where to Archery World Cup Stage 2?
Only the final rounds of the event will be streamed live. You can catch the live stream of the finals for both events on the official World Archery YouTube channel.