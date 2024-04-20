Other Sports

Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 1, Schedule, Indians To Watch, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

The Archery World Cup is archery’s annual international tournament circuit, featuring the best athletes representing their nations in elite competition, which takes place in a series of destination cities around the globe

The stage 1 of Archery World Cup is set to take place in Shanghai, People's Republic of China from April 23 to 28. (More Sports News)

This is the 18th season of the Archery World Cup. The tour has been held annually since 2006, except in 2020 when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s calendar consists of three stages (one less than normal as it is an Olympic year) and a final, where only the best archers are invited to compete.

Athletes qualify by winning a stage, accruing points towards the World Cup Ranking or – this year – winning the Olympics. Winners at the final are awarded the title of Archery World Cup Champion.

The tour features two bowstyles – recurve, which is the Olympic discipline, and compound – and stages also host competitions for teams and mixed teams. The final winner also wins monetary prizes.

India’s squad for Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 1

Recurve Men: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Mrinal Chauhan.

Recurve Women: Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari.

Compound Men: Prathamesh Fuge, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Priyansh.

Compound Women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur and Avneet Kaur.

Schedule for Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 1

23 April, Tuesday - Official Practice & Qualification Round Compound 50m Round.

24 April, Wednesday- Team Eliminations & Qualification, Compound Team Matches & Recurve Qualifications.

25 April, Thursday- Individual Eliminations, Team Eliminations, Recurve Team Matches and Compound Individual Matches.

26 April, Friday- Mixed Team Eliminations & Individual Eliminations, Mixed Team Matches and Recurve Individual Matches.

27 April, Saturday- Finals – Compound

28 April, Sunday- Finals – Recurve

Where to watch Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 1 Streaming Live?

Only the finals will be streamed live. You can catch the live stream of the finals for both events on the official World Archery YouTube channel. Tune in on April 27 and April 28 at 11:10 AM IST.

