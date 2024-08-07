Abdulla Aboobacker & Praveen Chithrave Live Streaming Men's Triple Jump Qualification Paris Olympics: When, Where To Watch

The Men's Triple Jump Qualification round of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will unfold today on the 12th day (August 7, Wednesday) and two Indians will battle for a spot in the final. They are - Abdulla Aboobacker & Praveen Chithrave. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
A total of 32 athletes are competing in the Men's Triple Jump at the Summer Games 2024. Of these, 20 qualified through world rankings, while 12 secured their spots by meeting the 17.22m mark.
Who Is Abdulla Aboobacker?
Abdulla Aboobacker made his way to the Paris Olympics 2024, directly through the rankings released by Wolrd Athletics in which he was ranked 21st. His recent achievements include the silver medal with a leap of 17.02m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, with a 16.92m jump.
Ahead of his action at Paris 2024, Abdulla's parents said to ANI, "Our son is contesting in the qualifying round tonight. We need all your support and prayers. Earlier he won a Silver medal in Commonwealth Games and a Gold medal in the Asian Championship. Today, he has reached the Olympics from a small village of Valayam."
Who Is Praveen Chithrave?
On the other hand, there is Praveen Chithrave who also secured his spot in Paris through world rankings. He earned a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games with a jump of 16.68 meters and finished fourth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Moreover, the 23-year-old established a national record with a 17.37-meter jump at the 2023 Prueba de Confrontación Meet in Cuba and won gold at the 2nd Indian Open Jumps Competition with a 17.17-meter leap. He also claimed a silver medal at the Asian Indoor Championships and set a new national indoor record with a jump of 16.98 meters.
When is Abdulla Aboobacker & Praveen Chithrave Men's Triple Jump Qualification at the Paris Olympics?
The Men's Triple Jump Qualification of the Paris Olympics will kick off at 10:45PM IST On day 12, August 7, Wednesday.
Where to watch Abdulla Aboobacker & Praveen Chithrave Men's Triple Jump Qualification at Paris Olympics?
Abdulla Aboobacker & Praveen Chithrave Men's Triple Jump Qualification at Paris Olympics will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.