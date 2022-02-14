Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

NZ-W Vs IND-W: India Seek To Address Batting, Fielding Woes In 2nd ODI Vs New Zealand

India women were bowled out for 213 while chasing New Zealand’s 275 in the first ODI. India had also lost the one-off T20I earlier.

NZ-W Vs IND-W: India Seek To Address Batting, Fielding Woes In 2nd ODI Vs New Zealand
India batter Yastika Bhatia in action against New Zealand in the first ODI against New Zealand. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 4:44 pm

The crushing defeat in the opening game exposed a lot of chinks in their armour and a depleted India will be eager to address their batting and fielding woes when they face New Zealand in the second women’s ODI on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Nothing worked for India in the first ODI on Saturday with the bowlers allowing the hosts to pile on 275 before the batters, except for captain Mithali Raj, flopped to be all out for 213 and lose the match by 62 runs.

Related stories

NZ Vs IND: India Women Cricket Team Loses First ODI Against New Zealand By 62 Runs

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Can Mithali Raj Do A Sachin Tendulkar In New Zealand?

ICC Women’s ODI Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Rises To Fifth In Batting Charts, Mithali Raj Static At Second

Raj was virtually the lone hand with a well-crafted 59 while rookie Yastika Bhatia made 41. All the other batters, including vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur (10 off 22 balls), failed to make any significant contribution in the face of a clinical bowling show from New Zealand led by Jesse Kerr (4 for 35).

The Indians' cause was not helped by the absence of senior opener Smriti Mandhana who missed the first ODI due to extended quarantine, along with Renuka Singh and Meghana Singh. Mandhana and Meghana are not likely to be available for the second ODI either but pacer Renuka could make the team as she is out of her quarantine.

In the first ODI, India collapsed from 105 for 2 to 165 for 6 as New Zealand kept their line and length accurate. With both experienced batters Raj and Harmanpreet dismissed in quick succession by the 33rd over, both by Jess Kerr, India could not chase down the target.

Before that, the Indian bowlers let New Zealand score 275. The Indians seemed to have tied down the New Zealand batters till around the halfway mark but the hosts upped the ante in the middle overs to reach a big score.

Centurion Suzie Bates was let off early when she was 13 with Rajeshwari Gayakwad dropping her at point and that sloppy fielding cost India dear. Bates went on to score 106 to anchor the New Zealand innings.

The return to form of opener Bates, who scored her 11th ODI hundred and first in 19 innings, could be ominous for India. The only positive from the first game was that barring Harmanpreet, all the Indian bowlers were among wickets with Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad taking two apiece, while Poonam Yadav got one.

With the 50-over World Cup less than three weeks away, Raj was a bit concerned, especially on the batting front, though she expected the team to make improvements. “We should be able to score 270 because that's the standard now in women's cricket,” she said.

She also wanted her bowlers to get used to the New Zealand conditions at a faster pace.

“It's important to get used to the conditions, it's in a way good that we are playing a series before World Cup. We definitely made a comeback in later half of first innings. It took time for the bowlers to get used to windy conditions, because there was a lot of breeze in the middle.:

The Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Tags

Sports India Women’s Tour Of New Zealand 2022 2022 Women’s World Cup India Women’s National Team New Zealand Women’s National Team Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Cricket New Zealand
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Live Streaming, FC Goa Vs ATK Mohun Bagan - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Match 92

Live Streaming, FC Goa Vs ATK Mohun Bagan - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Match 92

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Will Rishabh Pant Open The Innings For India? Here's What Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Said

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 21 Live

IND Vs WI: ‘Virat Kohli’s Poor Form Isn’t Off Much Concern’ - India’s Batting Coach Vikram Rathour   

Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Five 'Most Eligible' Indian Sports Stars

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World

Fashion models walk the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios in New York.

The Ramp In Spring