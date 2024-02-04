Former Test skipper Kane Williamson registered his 30th Test ton for New Zealand on day 1 of the first Test match against South Africa at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Williamson brought up his triple figure with a boundary in the 79th over of the game off Tshepo Moreki's bowling. (More Cricket News)
NZ Vs RSA, 1st Test: Williamson Registers 30th Test Ton, Surpasses Kohli And Bradman
Williamson brought up his his 30th Test ton as did his partner Rachin Ravindra, who scored his maiden Test ton
This was Williamson's 17th Test ton at home too! Williamson reached the hundred as he got on top of the short delivery and pulled it past mid-wicket in typical Williamson style. This was his fourth Test ton against SA.
He is the numero uno batter in Test cricket at the moment and he has show that why. Only Steve Smith (32) owns more Test tons among active players.
Meanwhile, playing his 97th Test match, Williamson has gone past 8,350 runs, averaging 54-plus in Tests. He also has 33 fifties. He is also is side's highest run-getter in Test cricket.
Speaking of his record in 2023, Williamson had a gala outing in Tests last year. He ended the year with 695 runs at an average of 57.91. It also included a double-ton against Sri Lanka.
The Kiwi batter's 30th Test ton surpasses Don Bradman's and Virat Kohli who are at 29 Test tons. Williamson has joined the likes of Matthew Hayden, Joe Root and Shivnarine Chanderpaul on the mark with 30 Tons in Test match cricket.
Earlier, Proteas skippe Neil Brand won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Bay Oval. Notably, there are no 'big names' in the South Africa squad as most of them are away with the SA20.
Playing XIs:
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry
South Africa: Neil Brand (c), Edward Moore, Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, David Bedingham, Keegan Petersen, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Duanne Olivier, Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson