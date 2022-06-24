Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Newcastle United Sign Goalkeeper Nick Pope From Relegated Burnley On Four-Year Deal

The 30-year-old Nick Pope made 141 league appearances in his six seasons at Burnley. Pope has also played eight matches for England national football team.

Nick Pope will compete with Martin Dubravka to be Newcastle United's first-choice goalkeeper. Twitter (@NUFC)

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 9:15 am

Newcastle United signed goalkeeper Nick Pope to a four-year contract after the England international completed a move from relegated Burnley on Thursday. (More Football News)

The Premier League club paid a fee reported to be 10 million pounds ($12.3 million) for Pope, who made 141 league appearances in his six seasons at Burnley.

The 30-year-old Pope will compete with Martin Dubravka to be manager Eddie Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper.

“Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper so I’m very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position,” Howe said. Howe said there was “a lot of interest” in Pope from other clubs.

Pope, who has made eight England appearances, said “I can’t wait to get started” at Newcastle, where he will be reunited with former teammate Chris Wood. The New Zealand striker joined in the January transfer window.

Burnley was relegated from the Premier League after six seasons following a 2-1 loss — to Newcastle — in the season finale that allowed rival Leeds to survive.  

