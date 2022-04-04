Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Netherlands Men’s Football Team Head Coach Louis Van Gaal Reveals ‘He Has Prostate Cancer’  

The 70-year-old Louis Van Gaal is in his third stint with the Netherlands national team. He still plans to lead the team to 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Netherlands Men’s Football Team Head Coach Louis Van Gaal Reveals ‘He Has Prostate Cancer’  
Louis van Gaal did not attend last week's 2022 FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar. Twitter (@ManUtd)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 6:24 pm

Netherlands national football team coach Louis van Gaal has revealed that he is being treated for an aggressive form of prostate cancer but still plans to lead the team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. (More Football News)

Van Gaal told Sunday night Dutch talk show “Humberto” that players in the team did not know about his diagnosis even though he was receiving night-time treatment during four training camps.

“You don't tell something like this to people you work with because it could influence their choices, their energy or whatever, and I thought, they shouldn't know,'” he said. He said he has undergone 25 radiation therapy treatments.

Related stories

Christian Eriksen Scores On Denmark Return Against Netherlands

Omicron Virus Threat: SA Vs Netherlands ODI Series Among Sporting Events Cancelled In South Africa

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Netherlands Beat Norway 2-0 To Qualify

“I have been to the hospital in the evening or night in every period, without the players knowing,” the 70-year-old coach said. Van Gaal lost his first wife to cancer. “It's part of life. I have experienced so much with disease and death, in my own family, my wife,” he said.

“I have probably been enriched as a person by all those experiences I have had with it.”

Van Gaal is in his third stint as Netherlands coach. He led the team to the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He also has coached clubs including Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Ajax, leading the Amsterdam club to the Champions League title in 1995.

He did not attend last week's FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar after testing positive for COVID-19. The Netherlands was drawn to play host Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador. Ahead of the draw, Van Gaal said it was ridiculous the tournament was being played in Qatar.

Manchester United posted support for Van Gaal on Twitter. “Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer. Sending you strength and courage, Louis,” the club wrote.

UEFA also sent best wishes via Twitter, and the official Dutch supporter’s site “Ons Oranje” tweeted an orange heart above a photo of Van Gaal.

Tags

Sports Louis Van Gaal Netherlands National Football Team Prostate Cancer 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar World Cup Football World Cup Football Barcelona Manchester United Bayern Munich Ajax UEFA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read