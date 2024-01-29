Nepal qualified for the Super Six stage of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in dramatic fashion after they defeated Afghanistan by 1 wicket in their Group D match on January 26. (More Cricket News)
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
The Super Six round of ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 will commence on January 30, 2024, featuring two fixtures in Group 1 and one in Group 2. Here is the live streaming, date, squad details for Nepal vs Bangladesh, Super Six tie
Both sides needed a win to progress and Afghanistan opted to bat after having won the toss. The Afghans posted a paltry 145 in 40.1 overs with their top scorer being Allah Ghazanfar (37).
For Nepal, Aakash Chand was the pick of the bowlers with a spell of 5/35.
In reply, Nepal lost wickets at regular intervals and were 91/6 at one point. Skipper Dev Khanal scored a handy 58 as the lower order contributed to claim a famous one wicket win.
As for their opponents Bangladesh, they finished second to India in Group A and will be favourites to win this tie but never count out Nepal.
When will the Nepal Vs Bangladesh, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 be played?
The Super Six match between Nepal Vs Bangladesh will be played on January 31, 2024, at 1:30 PM IST.
Where will the Nepal Vs Bangladesh, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 be played?
The Nepal Vs Bangladesh Super Six match will be played at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein in South Africa.
Where to watch the Nepal Vs Bangladesh, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2024?
The match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be available for online streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Nepal: Dev Khanal (c), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand
Bangladesh: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha