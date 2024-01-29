To that end, India will only play games against New Zealand (Group D, 2nd) and Nepal (Group D, 3rd) in the Super Six round. The top two teams from both groups will advance to the semi-finals.

India are the reigning and record (5) champions of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. The Boys in Blue are aiming to the first and only side since Pakistan in 2006 to successfully defend their crown and are only four games away from doing so.