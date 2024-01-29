Twelve of the 16 participating nations have moved onward in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, where they will now partake in a brief 'Super Six' round en route to the semi-finals. For this round, the 12 teams have been divided into two groups of six, with the sides from Group A mingling with those from Group D and Group B with C from the group stage. (More Cricket News)
ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024: Super Six Guide
All but four of the 16 teams involved in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, South Africa, have advanced to the Super Six. Here's a look at the fixtures, schedule, live streaming, and other details about the same
However, unlike in the group stage, not every team will play each other. Rather, a particular side in one of the Super Six groups will only compete against those it hasn't met yet. For example, India, winners of Group A, will not play Ireland or Bangladesh in the Super Six round even though they share the same bracket. Furthermore, teams which finished in the same position in their respective groups will avoid each other. As such, India will not play Pakistan, who topped Group D with three wins in three.
To that end, India will only play games against New Zealand (Group D, 2nd) and Nepal (Group D, 3rd) in the Super Six round. The top two teams from both groups will advance to the semi-finals.
India are the reigning and record (5) champions of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. The Boys in Blue are aiming to the first and only side since Pakistan in 2006 to successfully defend their crown and are only four games away from doing so.
Group 1: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Ireland
Group 2: Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, England, Zimbabwe
Group 1 Fixtures
Jan 30 - India vs New Zealand; Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Jan 30 - Pakistan vs Ireland; JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
Jan 21 - Nepal vs Bangladesh; Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Feb 2 - India vs Nepal; Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Feb 3 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh; Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Feb 3 - New Zealand vs Ireland; Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Group 2 Fixtures
Jan 30 - Sri Lanka vs West Indies; Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Jan 31 - Australia vs England; Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Jan 31 - Zimbabwe vs South Africa; JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
Feb 2 - West Indies vs Australia; Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Feb 2 - South Africa vs Sri Lanka; JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
Feb 3 - England vs Zimbabwe; JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
When will the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six round take place?
The Super Six round of the ongoing U-19 World Cup will begin on January 30, 2024, with two fixtures in Group 1 and one in Group 2.
How to watch the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six round live on TV and online?
All ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 matches will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be available for online streaming on Disney+Hotstar.