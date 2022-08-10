Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Mumbai Marathon Scheduled For January 15 Next Year

The physical races of the 2023 edition of the Mumbai marathon will be flagged off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Representative Image: The Mumbai marathon is a World Athletics elite label road race.
Representative Image: The Mumbai marathon is a World Athletics elite label road race. File Photo

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 10:44 pm

The 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon will be held on January 15 next year, the event returning after a gap of two years. (More Sports News)

The Mumbai marathon is a World Athletics elite label road race.

Race promoters Procam International on Wednesday announced that the registration for the physical and virtual races will commence on Thursday.

The physical races of the 2023 edition of the marathon will be flagged off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The categories are the classic distance marathon, the half marathon, the open 10k, widely regarded as the first milestone in road running, the senior citizens' Run, the champions with disability, and the dream run.

For this edition, a limited number of spots have been reserved in the half marathon for persons with disability.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Today the event is one of the top 10 marathons in the world and that is a big achievement. It is a pride of Mumbai and India, that brings our community together across all ages, caste, creed to run as one.

"As a chief patron of the Tata Mumbai Marathon I now announce the registrations for the 18th edition of the event have begun. We extend our support to the event and we are with you."

