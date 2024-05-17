Motorsport

Mclaren Not Ready To Challenge Red Bull... Yet: Lando Norris

The 24-year-old currently sits fourth in the F1 drivers’ standings after three podium finishes, and he expects another competitive race at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday

Lando Norris
info_icon

Lando Norris says McLaren still need more time if they want to challenge Red Bull consistently after taking his maiden victory in the Miami Grand Prix. (More Motorsport News)

Norris was helped by a well-timed safety car that allowed him to jump ahead of Max Verstappen in Miami to become just the third different driver to win a Grand Prix this season.

Lando Norris celebrates his first Formula One race win. - null
BY Stats Perform

"I'm confident we can make steps forward, but I've made it clear we're not going to be there every weekend," Norris said.

"We need more if we are to challenge Red Bull and Ferrari more consistently.

Emilia Romagna GP live streaming in India - X/@F1
BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We definitely took a step forward, but other teams have upgrades, too. So, we're not getting ahead of ourselves.

"I still think we’re the third-best team at the moment, but that could change if we have another good weekend here, and I'm confident with our rate of development that by next year we can challenge a lot more often for wins and, in the big picture, challenge for the title."

Norris’ victory in Florida followed a major aerodynamic development to the McLaren, and he believes it will be an even better match to the track on Sunday.

"We are just better suited for Imola, potentially the upgrade a little bit as well,” he added.

"Imola has generally been one of our more successful tracks - and for me as driver."

