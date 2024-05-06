Miami Grand Prix: Lando Norris Is Destined For More F1 Wins - Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen believes Lando Norris' victory at the Miami Grand Prix will not be his last in Formula One, having been unable to match the McLaren star's pace in Florida. (More Motorsport News)
Norris took his maiden F1 victory at the Miami International Autodrome, racing from fifth on the grid to finish seven seconds clear of three-time world champion Verstappen.
Verstappen started on pole but struggled to match Norris' pace on the hard tyres as he failed to win a race for just the second time this season.
The Red Bull driver has four victories in six outings in 2024, having retired at the Australian Grand Prix in March as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took the spoils.
Speaking after Sunday's race, Verstappen said: "You win, you lose. We're all used to that in racing, right? Today was a bit tricky.
"I think already on the medium tyres it didn't feel fantastic, we were pulling away but not like it should be. Then once we made a pit stop I heard the lap times McLaren were doing and I was like, 'Well, that's pretty quick!'
"Once they also switched onto the hard tyre, they just had more pace, especially Lando – he was flying. It was incredibly difficult for us on that stint, but if a bad day is P2 I'll take it.
"I'm very happy for Lando, it's been a long time coming and it's not going to be his last one, so he definitely deserves it today."
Some have suggested McLaren may be the most likely team to challenge Red Bull's dominance this year, having arrived in Miami with a raft of upgrades to their MCL38 car.
Asked whether Sunday's race was a true representation of McLaren's pace, Verstappen said: "I hope not!
"They came with an upgrade, for sure it looks like it works so we have a bit of work to do from our side.
"I think it definitely wasn't our strongest weekend in terms of race pace, but we'll analyse it all and try to come back stronger."