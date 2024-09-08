Mattia Binotto: Audi Role Was The Only Formula One Job I Wanted

Mattia Binotto insists the opportunity to have "full control" over Audi's Formula One venture is the only project that could have enticed him back into the sport after leaving Ferrari. (More Sports News)
Binotto spent 18 months out of F1 after leaving his role as Ferrari team principal at the end of the 2022 season, when the Scuderia's title challenge faded in disappointing fashion.
But in July it was confirmed he would take over from Andreas Seidl as the figurehead of Audi's F1 project, with the German manufacturer set to take Sauber's place on the grid from the 2026 season onwards.
Binotto had been part of Ferrari's team since 1995, contributing to eight constructors' championship triumphs before stepping up to become team principal in 2019.
He says the Scuderia still feels like his family, but the chance to mould the Audi team in his image was too good an opportunity to turn down.
"To be back is great for me. I'm very happy with the new challenge. All my past life has been with Ferrari – 28 years is a long time," he told the Formula One website.
"I started there as a graduate – it has become my family but now that is the past. Now I'm coming back in the paddock wearing a new shirt.
"After Ferrari, I thought I would accept only a real challenge. Honestly, Audi was the only team I hoped to join, because of the challenge, because of the ambition, because it's for Audi, the very first time in F1.
"I'm lucky they called me. It had been very sudden. In a couple of days, we decided. It was simple.
"The opportunity was to be empowered for the entire project, full power – and that was what I was looking for. I'm so grateful and thankful for the offer, but very conscious how much there is to do.
"The gap is very big to be a winning team. But we have the resources, we have the support from Audi. I think we have all we need to achieve it."
Sauber are the only team yet to pick up a point in the constructors' championship this season, sitting six points behind Williams at the foot of the standings.