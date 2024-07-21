Lando Norris Puts Team First As McLaren Secure Hungarian Grand Prix One-two

Lando Norris said he will always put the team first after handing fellow McLaren driver Oscar Piastri his maiden Formula One victory at Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. (More Motorsport News)
Norris started on pole at the Hungaroring but dropped two places at the first corner as team-mate Piastri and world champion Max Verstappen surpassed him.
Verstappen later fell away and ultimately finished fifth, while Norris inched ahead of Piastri after making an earlier pitstop.
Norris – who claimed his first win at the Miami Grand Prix in May – was repeatedly asked to hand the lead back to Piastri but refused to do so until two laps before the finish.
It looked like Norris might refuse the order as engineer Will Joseph told him he would need Piastri's support to push for the world championship, but he told reporters after the race he would always prioritise the team.
"It's tough. It would be tough for anyone when you're leading the race to give it up," Norris told Sky Sports. "I was obviously put in the position.
"They made me box first and gave me the chance to lead the race and pull away quite comfortably and to do what I was doing.
"I think it was fair to give the position back. I don't want to come across as the guy who is not fair. Oscar has done a lot for me in the past and helped me in many races.
"He drove a better race than I did. He got a good start, a better start and mine sucked. He deserved it and it was the right thing to do."
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, meanwhile, was proud of the drivers' efforts, telling Sky Sports: "We are on this trajectory together.
"None of us – the team, Lando or Oscar – can go alone. That's the message that we discussed on Sunday morning.
"With racing drivers you need to refresh this message. That's why we have this meeting every Sunday.
"We are extremely pleased by how our drivers are supporting the trajectory of McLaren which is incredible. For me, that's the news today."