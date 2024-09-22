Motorsport

Formula 1: Lizard On Track Halts Final Singapore Grand Prix Practice

Singapore-GP-File
Singapore Grand Prix Photo: File
info_icon

A large lizard scampered onto the track and stopped the third and final Formula 1 practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday. (More Motorsport News)

The session was briefly red-flagged after Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso reported over the radio that he'd seen the lizard in the middle of the track.

Two track marshals chased the long-tailed reptile and the session resumed shortly after.

Title challenger Lando Norris of McLaren set the fastest time, while standings leader Max Verstappen was fourth-fastest and reported his Red Bull car felt better than it had during a difficult second practice session the day before.

Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix is later Saturday and the race is Sunday.

