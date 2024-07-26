Motorsport

Formula 1: Hamilton 'Surprised' By Stewards Verdict Of Verstappen Incident

Lewis Hamilton was left surprised by the stewards' interpretation of his clash with Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix last week

Hamilton and Verstappen on the race grid
Lewis Hamilton was left surprised by the stewards verdict to his incident with Max Verstappen in Hungary
info_icon

Lewis Hamilton was left surprised by the stewards' interpretation of his clash with Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix last week. (More Motorsport News)

Hamilton, who finished in third at the Hungaroring to claim a 200th podium finish, was involved in an incident with the reigning world champion on lap 63 in Budapest. 

The pair made contact heading into Turn One, with the Dutchman attempting to go up the inside but in doing so locked up his front tyres, briefly sending him into the air. 

Although neither driver was penalised for the incident, the stewards suggested that the seven-time world champion could have done more to avoid the collision. 

"I was really, really surprised by it," said the Mercedes driver of the full stewards' judgement, which was issued several hours after the end of the race.

"I think already I was very relaxed about the situation and just saying 'look, it's just a racing incident, let's just move on'.

"But considering one car was in control and one car was not in control at the time - obviously when all the wheels are locked, you're not in control - and if you look at the replay at the end of the move I'm very, very far from the apex, so there's a lot of room on the right-hand side.

"So I was very, very surprised by the stewards. I don't know who typed it up but… that will be a question when I speak to them at some stage."

Verstappen, who has the opportunity to become the third driver to win four times in a row at Spa this weekend, endured a difficult race last time out. 

The Dutchman finished in fifth in Budapest and is without a win in his last four races, the last time he failed to win four meetings was back in 2020. 

His frustrations at the Hungaroring boiled over, repeatedly expressing his frustration and anger at his team's strategy and his car's performance over the radio.

"You have to be a team leader, a team member," said Hamilton. 

"Maybe not such a team leader, just always remember you are a team-mate with lots of people and you have to act like a world champion."

When asked to elaborate on that latter point, Hamilton replied: "That is a good question… Not like it was last weekend."

Hamilton, who has won the Belgium Grand Prix four times in his career, arrives at Spa full of confidence following his recent displays. 

Having endured a difficult start to the season, but three podium places in his last four races, including ending his 945-day wait for a win following a record ninth triumph at Silverstone, has seen the Brit back to his best. 

Mercedes remain fourth in the Constructor's Championship, but have closed the gap to Ferrari to 81 points, with upgrades expected on their car this weekend, including a new front wing, floor and beam wing, something that has excited Hamilton. 

"I still feel so much youth, am energised, driven and love working with the team.

"We have got some upgrades this weekend, so I can't wait to see how that feels on the track. Hopefully it's another step in the right direction and I'm excited for the next part of the season."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  2. IND-W Vs BAN-W Semi-Final, Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Thrash Bangladesh To Enter 9th Successive Final
  3. Jonty Rhodes Named Brand Ambassador Of Pro Cricket League; Delhi-NCR To Host First Season
  4. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Score: Balbirnie Falls As Moor Closes In On Fifty
  5. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Braithwaite, Louis Start Strong With Bat At Edgbaston
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Maguire Labels England Criticism 'A Bit Ridiculous' After Finals Defeat
  2. English Premier League: Lindstrom Joins Everton On Loan From Napoli
  3. Football at Paris Olympics: Hayes Seeking To Solve 'Easy Fixes' Following United States Win
  4. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  5. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  4. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks | Chinki Sinha in conversation with Actor, Filmmaker & Playwright Rajat Kapoor
  2. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  3. 'To Protest Discrimination In Budget': Mamata Banerjee To Attend NITI Aayog Meet Amid Opp Boycott
  4. Delhi: Residents of Peeragarhi Village Struggle with Blue, Foamy Tap Water, Blame Nearby Dyeing Units
  5. States Vs Governors: SC Issues Fresh Notice To Centre, Secretaries Over Delay Of Bills' Clearance
Entertainment News
  1. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  2. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  3. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  4. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
  5. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer The Best Marvel Film To Date
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s Daughter Refutes His Claims In A Public Rebuke, Calls It ‘Entirely Fake’
  2. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
  3. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
  4. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  5. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
World News
  1. Elon Musk’s Daughter Refutes His Claims In A Public Rebuke, Calls It ‘Entirely Fake’
  2. French Train Network Targeted In 'Massive Attack' Hours Before Olympics. What We Know
  3. Elon Musk's Daughter Reacts To His 'Son Killed By Woke Mind Virus' Remark | Here's What She Said
  4. Netanyahu To Meet Trump At Mar-a-Lago, Mending Years-Long Rift
  5. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film