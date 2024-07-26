Lewis Hamilton was left surprised by the stewards' interpretation of his clash with Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix last week. (More Motorsport News)
Hamilton, who finished in third at the Hungaroring to claim a 200th podium finish, was involved in an incident with the reigning world champion on lap 63 in Budapest.
The pair made contact heading into Turn One, with the Dutchman attempting to go up the inside but in doing so locked up his front tyres, briefly sending him into the air.
Although neither driver was penalised for the incident, the stewards suggested that the seven-time world champion could have done more to avoid the collision.
"I was really, really surprised by it," said the Mercedes driver of the full stewards' judgement, which was issued several hours after the end of the race.
"I think already I was very relaxed about the situation and just saying 'look, it's just a racing incident, let's just move on'.
"But considering one car was in control and one car was not in control at the time - obviously when all the wheels are locked, you're not in control - and if you look at the replay at the end of the move I'm very, very far from the apex, so there's a lot of room on the right-hand side.
"So I was very, very surprised by the stewards. I don't know who typed it up but… that will be a question when I speak to them at some stage."
Verstappen, who has the opportunity to become the third driver to win four times in a row at Spa this weekend, endured a difficult race last time out.
The Dutchman finished in fifth in Budapest and is without a win in his last four races, the last time he failed to win four meetings was back in 2020.
His frustrations at the Hungaroring boiled over, repeatedly expressing his frustration and anger at his team's strategy and his car's performance over the radio.
"You have to be a team leader, a team member," said Hamilton.
"Maybe not such a team leader, just always remember you are a team-mate with lots of people and you have to act like a world champion."
When asked to elaborate on that latter point, Hamilton replied: "That is a good question… Not like it was last weekend."
Hamilton, who has won the Belgium Grand Prix four times in his career, arrives at Spa full of confidence following his recent displays.
Having endured a difficult start to the season, but three podium places in his last four races, including ending his 945-day wait for a win following a record ninth triumph at Silverstone, has seen the Brit back to his best.
Mercedes remain fourth in the Constructor's Championship, but have closed the gap to Ferrari to 81 points, with upgrades expected on their car this weekend, including a new front wing, floor and beam wing, something that has excited Hamilton.
"I still feel so much youth, am energised, driven and love working with the team.
"We have got some upgrades this weekend, so I can't wait to see how that feels on the track. Hopefully it's another step in the right direction and I'm excited for the next part of the season."