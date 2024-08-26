Motorsport

Dutch Grand Prix F1: Max Verstappen Maintains Red Bull 'Don't Need To Panic'

Drivers' Championship leader Max Verstappen was forced to settle for a second-place finish at Zandvoort behind Lando Norris, who closed the gap in the standings to 70 points

Max-Verstappen-f1-driver
Max Verstappen finished second behind Lando Norris at his home race.
info_icon

Max Verstappen insists he and Red Bull have "no need to panic" despite seeing his Formula One winless streak stretch to five races at the Dutch Grand Prix. (More Motorsport News)

The Drivers' Championship leader was forced to settle for a second-place finish at Zandvoort behind Lando Norris, who closed the gap in the standings to 70 points.

Verstappen, who had won his home race in each of the past three seasons, began his 200th F1 race second on the grid with Norris in pole, but swiftly overtook the Briton with a fast start.

However, the Dutchman was unable to prevent Norris' response, and he felt a lack of grip on the tyres were impacting his performance.

Verstappen conceded he was lacking confidence in the speed of his car, and was subsequently focused on securing second place.

"You always try to do better," he said. "We had a good start, we tried everything we could today, but throughout the race, I think it was quite clear that we were not quick enough, so I tried to be second.

"I know that we have good starts, so I was quite confident that we would have another one, and luckily it was like that.

"I was just doing my own race, looking after the tyres, I tried to do the best I could. But, at one point, nothing was turning or responding anymore. Once [Lando] passed, I just focused on doing my race, tried to bring it to the end in second.

"I think this weekend was just a bad weekend in general, so we need to understand that. But the last few races, they haven't really been fantastic. So that, I think in a sense, was already a bit alarming.

"But we know that we don't need to panic. We are just trying to improve the situation, and that's what we are working on. But F1 is very complicated."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Caribbean Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Full Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Hong Kong Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 6
  3. Shan Masood Creates Unwanted Record After Pakistan's First-Ever Test Loss To Bangladesh
  4. Yuvraj Singh To Replace Ricky Ponting As DC Coach? Capitals In Talks With Ex-IND Star - Report
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh: First-Ever Test Win Over PAK Was Special One, Says BAN Skipper Najmul Shanto
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Dara O'Shea Joins Ipswich Town From Burnley On Five-Year Deal
  2. Atletico Madrid 3-0 Girona, La Liga: Diego Simeone's Side Seals First Victory Of Season
  3. Napoli 3-0 Bologna, Serie A: Kvaratskhelia On Target As Conte Enjoys First Win
  4. Madrid 3-0 Valladolid, La Liga: Ancelotti Backs Mbappe To Shine After Lacklustre Home Debut
  5. Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Lauds Bayern Munich's Courage In Comeback Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  2. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  3. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  4. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  5. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai: TISS Student Found Dead After Returning From Party; Police Suspect Ragging
  2. The Indian Entertainment Industry's MeToo Reckoning
  3. The Hema Commission Report And The Rot Within The Malayalam Film Industry
  4. A New MeToo Storm In Malayalam Cinema In The Wake Of Hema Committee Report
  5. BJP Questions Congress Over Pension Poll Promise After ‘U-turn’ Jibe
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  2. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  3. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
  4. From Heatwaves To Snow: California's Summer Takes An Unexpected Turn
  5. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
World News
  1. Donald Trump Issues World War III Warning: 'Sleepy Joe Sleeping On A Beach'
  2. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  3. Elon Musk Slams Wrongful Arrest Of Telegram CEO, Calls For Zuckerberg To Be Arrested Instead | Here's Why
  4. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  5. Renowned Indian-origin Doctor Shot Dead In US
Latest Stories
  1. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  6. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know
  8. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed