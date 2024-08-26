Dutch Grand Prix F1: Max Verstappen Maintains Red Bull 'Don't Need To Panic'

Max Verstappen insists he and Red Bull have "no need to panic" despite seeing his Formula One winless streak stretch to five races at the Dutch Grand Prix. (More Motorsport News)
The Drivers' Championship leader was forced to settle for a second-place finish at Zandvoort behind Lando Norris, who closed the gap in the standings to 70 points.
Verstappen, who had won his home race in each of the past three seasons, began his 200th F1 race second on the grid with Norris in pole, but swiftly overtook the Briton with a fast start.
However, the Dutchman was unable to prevent Norris' response, and he felt a lack of grip on the tyres were impacting his performance.
Verstappen conceded he was lacking confidence in the speed of his car, and was subsequently focused on securing second place.
"You always try to do better," he said. "We had a good start, we tried everything we could today, but throughout the race, I think it was quite clear that we were not quick enough, so I tried to be second.
"I know that we have good starts, so I was quite confident that we would have another one, and luckily it was like that.
"I was just doing my own race, looking after the tyres, I tried to do the best I could. But, at one point, nothing was turning or responding anymore. Once [Lando] passed, I just focused on doing my race, tried to bring it to the end in second.
"I think this weekend was just a bad weekend in general, so we need to understand that. But the last few races, they haven't really been fantastic. So that, I think in a sense, was already a bit alarming.
"But we know that we don't need to panic. We are just trying to improve the situation, and that's what we are working on. But F1 is very complicated."