Motorsport

Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton 'Gutted' For Heartbroken George Russell After Spa Disqualification

Russell finished just ahead of his Mercedes teammate Hamilton in Sunday's race to seal a one-two for the team at Spa

George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, F1
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton was "gutted" for George Russell after the latter's disqualification from the Belgian Grand Prix handed victory to the seven-time Formula One champion. (More Motorsport News)

Mercedes had taken a risky strategy with Russell, who went 34 laps on just one set of tyres.

However, an investigation after the race found Russell's car to be 1.5kg underweight, and so Hamilton was handed the race win.

In a post on Instagram, Hamilton said: "Mixed feelings for today's result. Obviously, happy to get the win but I feel for George and it's disappointing for the team not to get the one-two.

"A lot of positives to take from today, though. At the start of the weekend, we didn't expect to be at the front or the pace we had, so it's great to see just how much progress has been made and that we are in the fight.

"We take all these positives with us into the break and will come back a stronger team ready to keep the momentum going."

In a subsequent post on his Instagram story, Hamilton wrote: "Great drive today @georgerussell63, really am gutted for you and the team losing the win and also our 1-2 which the team deserved. Let's keep pushing, work towards another 1-2 in the second half."

Russell, meanwhile, was left heartbroken by the decision, which denied him his second win of the season.

"Heartbreaking… We came in 1.5kg underweight and have been disqualified from the race," Russell wrote in a post on social media.

"We left it all on the track today and I take pride in crossing the line first. There will be more to come."

Hamilton is now sixth in the drivers' standings, with 150 points, 34 ahead of Russell in eighth.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen picked up another two points courtesy of Russell's disqualification, taking him onto 277 at the top of the standings, though the Dutchman has not won in four races, his worst such streak since 2020.

