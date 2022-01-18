Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Mohammad Hasnain's Bowling Action Reported, Pakistan Pacer To Undergo Test

Mohammad Hasnain was due to undergo a test on his bowling action on January 19 in Australia, but because he was due to return to Pakistan, it was decided he would get tested at the ICC-accredited testing facility in Lahore.

Mohammad Hasnain once bowled a 155kph delivery in the Caribbean Premier League. - Courtesy: Twitter

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 8:01 pm

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action has been reported by umpires in the Big Bash League in Australia and he is set to undergo a test in Lahore. (More Cricket News)

The 21-year-old Hasnain has just finished a productive five-game stint with Sydney Thunder but will now undergo the test at the ICC-accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

Hasnain, who once bowled a 155kph delivery in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has played eights ODIs and 18 T20 Internationals after making his Pakistan debut in 2019.

Coming in as a replacement for English pacer Saqib Mahmood, he made a strong impact in his debut season at the BBL, taking seven wickets from five matches at an average of 15.71 and an economy of 6.00 per over.

Hasnain was due to undergo a test on his bowling action on January 19 in Australia, but because he was due to return to Pakistan at the end of his stint, it was decided he would get tested at the ICC-accredited testing facility in Lahore.

If he is found to have an illegal action, Hasnain could be suspended from bowling in international and domestic cricket. In that case, he could be doubtful for the Pakistan Super League which begins in less than 10 days. He plays for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.

