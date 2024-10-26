Ayaka Miura Vs. Macarena Aragon, Kongthoranee Vs. Tagir Khalilov Added To ONE 169

The blockbuster event is slated to go down live in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 8, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
In women’s MMA action, former Strawweight World Title challenger Ayaka “Zombie” Miura aims to continue her ascent up the atomweight ranks when she squares off with undefeated promotional newcomer Macarena Aragon.
A world-class judoka known for her trademark “Ayaka Lock” submission, the Japanese veteran made her atomweight debut in January at ONE 165, earning an impressive decision victory over compatriot Itsuki “Android 18” Hirata.
Miura is hoping for a shot at the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title, but the talented Aragon hopes to jump the queue and make waves in her debut on the global stage.
Still just 22 years old, the Argentinian rising star is a gifted athlete and a skilled grappler – making her a serious threat to score an upset over “Zombie.”
Later on the card, two of the flyweight Muay Thai division’s most dangerous contenders will go toe-to-toe, as Thai sensation Kongthoranee Sor Sommai battles Russian knockout artist “Samingpri” Tagir Khalilov.
After suffering a defeat in his second appearance in the world’s largest martial arts organization, Kongthoranee put together an incredible seven-fight winning streak.
That string of victories earned him a non-title showdown against current two-sport, two-weight titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9. Kongthoranee came up short in that three-round war but is now ready to prove he belongs among the upper echelon.
Khalilov, meanwhile, has fought the best of the best over the course of his three-year ONE tenure, including both Superlek and longtime ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
A vicious puncher with ruthless finishing instincts, “Samingpri” will also enter this contest following a defeat, giving him extra motivation to come out on top against Kongthoranee.
Given each man’s crowd-pleasing style and masterful technique, fans can look forward to an unforgettable clash on November 8.