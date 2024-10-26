MMA

Ayaka Miura Vs. Macarena Aragon, Kongthoranee Vs. Tagir Khalilov Added To ONE 169

These MMA and Muay Thai matchups join a a stacked fight card set for U.S. primetime on November 8.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

A pair of intriguing matchups has been added to ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug.

The blockbuster event is slated to go down live in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 8, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In women’s MMA action, former Strawweight World Title challenger Ayaka “Zombie” Miura aims to continue her ascent up the atomweight ranks when she squares off with undefeated promotional newcomer Macarena Aragon.

A world-class judoka known for her trademark “Ayaka Lock” submission, the Japanese veteran made her atomweight debut in January at ONE 165, earning an impressive decision victory over compatriot Itsuki “Android 18” Hirata.

Miura is hoping for a shot at the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title, but the talented Aragon hopes to jump the queue and make waves in her debut on the global stage.

Still just 22 years old, the Argentinian rising star is a gifted athlete and a skilled grappler – making her a serious threat to score an upset over “Zombie.”

Later on the card, two of the flyweight Muay Thai division’s most dangerous contenders will go toe-to-toe, as Thai sensation Kongthoranee Sor Sommai battles Russian knockout artist “Samingpri” Tagir Khalilov.

After suffering a defeat in his second appearance in the world’s largest martial arts organization, Kongthoranee put together an incredible seven-fight winning streak.

That string of victories earned him a non-title showdown against current two-sport, two-weight titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9. Kongthoranee came up short in that three-round war but is now ready to prove he belongs among the upper echelon.

Khalilov, meanwhile, has fought the best of the best over the course of his three-year ONE tenure, including both Superlek and longtime ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

A vicious puncher with ruthless finishing instincts, “Samingpri” will also enter this contest following a defeat, giving him extra motivation to come out on top against Kongthoranee.

Given each man’s crowd-pleasing style and masterful technique, fans can look forward to an unforgettable clash on November 8.

Keep checking onefc.com for all the news and announcements about ONE 169.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Evin Lewis Ton Helps WI Beat SL By Eight Wickets In Rain-affected Game
  2. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Day 1: Harshit's Fiery Start Watered Down By Sumit's 120 For Assam
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
Football News
  1. Napoli 1-0 Lecce: Giovanni Di Lorenzo Takes Partenopei Five Points Clear In Serie A
  2. Aston Villa 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Evanilson Earns Last-Gasp Draw In Premier League
  3. Las Palmas 1-0 Girona: Alex Munoz Secures Shock Win For Hosts In La Liga
  4. Everton 1-1 Fulham: Beto Earns Point With Stoppage-Time Equaliser In EPL
  5. Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Alexis Claude-Maurice Double Seals Comeback Win In Bundesliga
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  3. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  4. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  3. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  4. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
  5. After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  2. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  3. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  4. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  5. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs