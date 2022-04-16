MI Vs LSG, IPL 2022: KL Rahul Scores Stunning Century, Joins Illustrious List

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul on Saturday became only the fourth batter in Indian Premier League (IPL) to score two centuries against a team. The skipper led the way with a stunning knock in match 26 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Asked to bat first by winless Mumbai Indians, Rahul reached his century with a four in the 19th over, bowled by Tymal Mills. He took 56 balls to reach the landmark. The 29-year-old carried the bat, scoring an unbeaten 103 off 60 balls, with the help of nine fours and five sixes. Season's first century was however hit by Rajasthan Royals, also against Mumbai Indians.

This was his 100th IPL match, and he now has 3508 runs in 91 innings with three hundreds. In the process, Rahul has joined an illustrious list of batters who have hit more than a century against a team -- Chris Gayle (2) vs Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli (2) vs Gujarat Lions, David Warner (2) vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

This was also KL Rahul's second century as captain, thus becoming the second player to score multiple hundreds as captain in IPL after Virat Kohli (five).

Lucknow Super Giants, one of the two new teams in IPL, have won three of their five matches so far. Mumbai Indians, the most successful side in IPL, have lost all their five matches.

Mumbai need 200 runs to register their first win of IPL 2022.