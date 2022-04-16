IPL 2022, MI Vs LSG, Live Cricket Scores: Sinking Mumbai Indians Play Lucknow Super Giants, Seek First Win

Mumbai Indians had lost five matches on the trot in 2014 but then made a turnaround. Can MI do this in IPL 2022? Follow MI vs LSH live cricket scores.
A language that struggles to get recognition in its native land is now one step away from a major international award. Will it pave the way for more Hindi novelists to overcome different boundaries?
The journey of the RSS is baffling to many. Despite political and intellectual opposition, it continues to go from strength to strength. How does one decode the Sangh?
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh aims to bring about systemic changes through social awakening and character building of swayamsevaks, at an individual level and together as a united front.
Political cadres not only act as an interface between parties and the masses, they also help in decentralising democracy at the grassroots
The father-son duo of Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya are transforming the once violence-loving party into a moderate one to suit the current political environment. The party cadre, though, are unhappy at being denied their regular adrenaline rush of "tod phod".
While teams all over the world love to live in the present, a piece of history may help motivate Mumbai Indians ahead of their IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday afternoon. In 2014, Mumbai Indians had lost their first five matches only to make a turnaround in the sixth, won seven of the next nine and made the playoffs. Such a scenario is not impossible for the five times IPL champion given the fact that they have a core of players like skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah to win needle games. Lying at the bottom of the IPL table, MI face LSG, a team with several players like opener Quinton de Kock and pacer Avesh Khan in good form. Lucknow Super Giants are in the middle of the table with six points from five games and a win versus MI will make them level on points with another IPL entrant Gujarat Titans (eight points from five games). Get here live cricket scores of Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants.
(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)
This IPL 2022 have been about the newcomers. The MI vs LSG contest will see a few of them as Ayush Badoni will go head-to-head with Tilak Varma. South African youngster Dewald Brevis has shown the potential to fire on the big stage and the focus will be on them today.
After the IPL auction 2022, this IPL has seen several 'loyal' cricketers playing against their old teams. Quinton de Kock, who has given MI explosive starts in previous seasons, will be up against Jasprit Bumrah today. De Kock has been in great form for LSG. The South African smashed quick knocks of 61 and 80 against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Will MI miss Jofra Archer again?
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans