IPL 2022, MI Vs LSG, Live Cricket Scores: Sinking Mumbai Indians Play Lucknow Super Giants, Seek First Win

The father-son duo of Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya are transforming the once violence-loving party into a moderate one to suit the current political environment. The party cadre, though, are unhappy at being denied their regular adrenaline rush of "tod phod".

The journey of the RSS is baffling to many. Despite political and intellectual opposition, it continues to go from strength to strength. How does one decode the Sangh?

A language that struggles to get recognition in its native land is now one step away from a major international award. Will it pave the way for more Hindi novelists to overcome different boundaries?

While teams all over the world love to live in the present, a piece of history may help motivate Mumbai Indians ahead of their IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday afternoon. In 2014, Mumbai Indians had lost their first five matches only to make a turnaround in the sixth, won seven of the next nine and made the playoffs. Such a scenario is not impossible for the five times IPL champion given the fact that they have a core of players like skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah to win needle games. Lying at the bottom of the IPL table, MI face LSG, a team with several players like opener Quinton de Kock and pacer Avesh Khan in good form. Lucknow Super Giants are in the middle of the table with six points from five games and a win versus MI will make them level on points with another IPL entrant Gujarat Titans (eight points from five games). Get here live cricket scores of Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants.



(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)