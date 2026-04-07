Memphis Grizzlies 126-142 Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA 2026: Visitors Hit 50-Win Mark With Statement Victory

Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Memphis Grizzlies 142-126 in a high-scoring contest, overcoming an early deficit to secure their 50th win of the season. Evan Mobley led the charge with 24 points, while Dennis Schroder added a double-double with 22 points and 11 assists as Cleveland dominated the middle quarters. Memphis had started strongly and even matched the NBA record with 29 three-pointers, with Olivier-Maxence Prosper scoring 24 and strong bench contributions coming from Dariq Whitehead and Adama Bal. However, the Cavaliers’ depth and a decisive third-quarter surge turned the game in their favour, as they pulled away late to seal a comfortable win.

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NBA: Memphis Grizzlies Vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae'qwan Tomlin (35) handles the ball between Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr., left, and forward Toby Okani (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) dunks ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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NBA Basketball Game: Memphis Grizzlies Vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward, right, handles the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae'qwan Tomlin (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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NBA Basketball Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder (8) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Lucas Williamson (55) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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NBA Basketball: Memphis Grizzlies Vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Tyler Burton Jr., left. in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill)
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NBA Basketball: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae'qwan Tomlin, right, handles the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo; AP/Brandon Dill
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NBA 2025-26: Memphis Grizzlies Vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, center, struggles for control of the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forwards Cedric Coward (23) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, right in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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NBA 2025-26: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies forwards Cedric Coward (23) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Basketball: Memphis Grizzlies Vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, center, handles the ball between Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24), forward Cedric Coward (23) and guard Adama Bal in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo; AP/Brandon Dill
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