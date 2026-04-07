Memphis Grizzlies 126-142 Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA 2026: Visitors Hit 50-Win Mark With Statement Victory
Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Memphis Grizzlies 142-126 in a high-scoring contest, overcoming an early deficit to secure their 50th win of the season. Evan Mobley led the charge with 24 points, while Dennis Schroder added a double-double with 22 points and 11 assists as Cleveland dominated the middle quarters. Memphis had started strongly and even matched the NBA record with 29 three-pointers, with Olivier-Maxence Prosper scoring 24 and strong bench contributions coming from Dariq Whitehead and Adama Bal. However, the Cavaliers’ depth and a decisive third-quarter surge turned the game in their favour, as they pulled away late to seal a comfortable win.
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