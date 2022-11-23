Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Members Of Pakistan Team To Be Felicitated By The PCB In Islamabad

Members of the Pakistan Test squad have also been invited to the function which will be attended by former captains and players.

Haris Rauf celebrates a wicket in the World Cup final. AP

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 8:18 pm

The country's cricket board (PCB) will felicitate the members of the Pakistan team that finished runner-up at this year's Asia Cup and T20 World Cup at a grand reception in Islamabad on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Members of the Pakistan Test squad have also been invited for the function which will be attended by diplomats, political personalities, former captains and players.

“The purpose is to honour and appreciate the players for their performances in two major tournaments,” a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The source said that the players might also get some financial rewards for reaching the two finals.

Pakistan lost the final of the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka in UAE and then were beaten by England in the T20 World Cup summit clash in Melbourne earlier this month.

Last year also the Pakistan team led by Babar Azam managed to get into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Dubai but were outdone by Australia.

The source said the PCB Chairman had already met with Babar Azam and the head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq and discussed with them future plans and the happenings and performances of players in the two big tournaments.

“Ramiz (Raja) appreciated the fact that the team made two major finals, but also noted that the players still had to improve in some areas to match the best in all formats,” the source said.

The source said there was no danger to the captaincy of Babar as Ramiz had assured him of full support and backing.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan National Cricket Team PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Ramiz Raja Babar Azam ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Asia Cup Saqlain Mushtaq Islamabad
