Live Streaming Of Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Watch India Women Vs Malaysia Women Cricket Match Live

Shafali Verma couldn't have asked for an easier opponent to regain her mojo as a confident India get ready to maul Malaysia in their second match of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet on Monday. The India women vs Malaysia women match will be telecast live in India from 1 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

The game should serve as net session for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co against a Malaysian side that was thrashed by Pakistan by nine wickets in their opener. India opened their campaign with a 41-run win against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

After a comfortable win against Sri Lanka, scripted by Jemimah Rodrigues, the less experienced Indian players are expected to get some game time as the team prepares for the T20 World Cup in South Africa early next year.

Shafali, who has endured a dismal run, would want to come out all guns blazing and may take this opportunity to try an alternate batting approach as her natural game has not been yielding success off late.

With the quality of the Malaysian bowlers no where close to their English counterparts, it is important that Shafali uses this opportunity to the fullest to gain her confidence.

For vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who failed to get going against Sri Lanka, the game will be about quality hitting time in the middle against an attack that is sure to feel intimidated.

Rodrigues, who came off a wrist injury, made instant impact with a sensational career-best performance while Harmanpreet has also been in imperious touch.

The tournament provided Indian with the perfect platform to experiment and several new players like Kiran Navgire could be seen in the playing XI come Monday. Finding the right combination with the ball is also high on India's priority list.

With the pitch here producing knee length bounce on the opening day of the competition itself, India are expected to field a spin heavy attack with Renuka Singh being the sole specialist pacer.

Head-To-Head

India have met Malaysia only once T20Is in 2018. Malaysia were skittled out for just 27 in reply to India’s 169/3. Mithali Raj scored 97 not out in that match.

When And Where To Watch India Women vs Malaysia Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Match Live?

All Women's Asia Cup 2022 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will live telecast the India women vs Malaysia women cricket match from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of IND-W vs MAL-W will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, KP Navgire.

Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Aina Najwa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Aisya Eleesa, Dhanusri Muhunan, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada , Nurilyaa Natasya, Sasha Azmi, Elsa Hunter, Wan Julia.