Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Watch SL Vs AUS, ICC World Test Championship Match Live

Australia are in a prime position to win a fifth Test series in Sri Lanka, while the hosts are struggling to field a playing XI with COVID-19 outbreak which exacerbated their plight following a ten-wicket defeat in the first match, an encounter that lasted less than three days. That's the short premise of the SL vs AUS, 2nd Test starting Friday in Galle. The match will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

On the eve of the match, Sri Lanka revealed that as many as four players have tested positive for COVID-19. And skipper Dimuth Karunaratne expressed his fears that more players will be withdrawn. Meaning, there will be a lot of new faces donning whites when they assembled for the national anthem Friday morning. In contrast, Australia are toying with the idea of having explosive Glenn Maxwell as the replacement for Mitchell Starc.

Australia sure start favourites. They dismissed Sri Lanka for 212, the scored 321 in reply. Sri Lanka collapsed to 113 all out in the second innings, and chased down the target (all of five) in four balls, with David warner hitting a four and a six. Such a dramatic finish is very unlikely, but the visitors will hope for another quick work and complete back-to-back Test series wins in Asia. They beat Pakistan 1-0 in a three-match series earlier this year.

The winners of the Sri Lanka vs Australia Test series will take the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, Test head-to-head record

Sri Lanka and Australia have met 32 times in Test cricket. The Aussies lead the head-to-head record 20-4. Eight matches have ended in draws. Australia have won six in the last ten, including the previous three.

In the 13 previous Test series between the two teams, Australia lead Sri Lanka 11-2 in the head-to-head record. In Sri Lanka, Australia have won four series in six attempts, with the last one coming in 2011.

Details of Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test match

Match : 2nd Test match of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka 2022. The match is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Australia currently lead the table with 77.78 PCT. Sri Lanka are 6th in the nine-team table with 47.62 PCT.

Days : July 8 to 12, 2022

Start time : 10:00 AM IST/local

Venue : Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test cricket match?

The second Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Live streaming of SL vs AUS, 2nd Test will be available on SonyLIV.

Likely playing XIs

Sri Lanka : Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana.