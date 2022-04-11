Live Streaming Of SRH Vs GT, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing unbeaten Gujarat Titans challenge at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Monday night. With three wins from as many games, Gujarat are the only unbeaten side in the tournament, while SRH registered their first win of IPL 2022 on Saturday by beating a lopsided Chennai Super Kings.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the SRH vs GT live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: The side would be happy with the form of opener Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi. However, their opening combination still raises a lot of questions as captain Kane Williamson has failed to get in his groove at the top. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram will also look for further better peformance, while Washington Sundar and T Natarajan would look to continue their impressive form.

Gujarat Titans: Their opener Shubman Gill is in sensational form, however, he would be needing the support of fellow batter Matthew Wade, who is also capable of playing impactful knocks. Meanwhile, newcomer Sai Sudharsan was also impressive in his maiden IPL game. Rahul Tewatia, who hit match-winning 2 sixes in the last 2 balls against Punjab Kings, is back in his golden touch. In the bowling department too, GT are a strong side with consistent performers like Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This will be the first time in IPL that Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing against each other as GT have joined the tournament this year itself.

VENUE AND PITCH

SRH and GT play their IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Six matches of IPL 2022 have taken place at the venue so far with the chasing team winning 4 of them and the defending team winning the rest two.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande