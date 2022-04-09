Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad Gun For First Points

It's high time for defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad to put their IPL 2022 campaign back on track. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of CSK vs SRH.

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad Gun For First Points
Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad are winless in IPL 2022. Follow CSK vs SRH cricket scores.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 2:37 pm

Several teams in this IPL 2022 are grappling with team balance issues. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have been losing close matches, Delhi Capitals have been hot and cold but strangely, defending champions Chennai Super Kings have been much below par. With three straight defeats, CSK are yet to show their trademark cohesion and new captain Ravindra Jadeja is yet to find his feet. Probably, that losing spell will end Saturday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team completely at sea with virtually nothing working for Kane Williamson's team. Get here live cricket scores of CSK vs SRH.

Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

  • 09 Apr 2022 / 2:37 PM

    Batting Shakeup?

    Does Sunrisers Hyderabad need a shuffle in the batting order? Kane Williamson, as an opener, is clearly not working for SRH, who have lost two games on the trot. Rahul Tripathi, who has been very successful for Kolkata Knight Riders as an opener, is batting at No. 3. SRH have not been able to take advantage of the powerplay at all. SRH will need more commitment from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.

  • 09 Apr 2022 / 2:16 PM

    What's Hot, What Not

    Chennai Super Kings may be missing Deepak Chahar, but Dwayne Bravo has been taking wickets and Chris Jordan is showing some kind of form. MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube have scored some runs and if Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali can live up to their potential, CSK are in a better position than SRH. Jadeja's form is crucial. Is captaincy putting pressure on the experienced all-rounder?

Tags

Sports IPL 2022 Indian Premier League IPL Chennai Super Kings SunRisers Hyderabad Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni Shivam Dube Chris Jordan Kane Williamson Rahul Tripathi T. Natarajan Romario Shepherd Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read