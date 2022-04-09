CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad Gun For First Points

Batting Shakeup?

Does Sunrisers Hyderabad need a shuffle in the batting order? Kane Williamson, as an opener, is clearly not working for SRH, who have lost two games on the trot. Rahul Tripathi, who has been very successful for Kolkata Knight Riders as an opener, is batting at No. 3. SRH have not been able to take advantage of the powerplay at all. SRH will need more commitment from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.