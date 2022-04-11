SRH Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bowl Against Gujarat Titans

By sheer form and dominance, Gujarat Titans will start favourites versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Follow here live cricket scores of SRH vs GT.
IPL 2022 is seeing a lot of grudge games. After lot of teams were unable to retain players ahead of the IPL auction 2022, several players are now up against their 'old' teams. Tonight at DY Patil Stadium when Sunrisers Hyderabad face IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans, Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson will be on opposite camps. The Afghan leg-spinner is Hardik Pandya's deputy at Gujarat Titans and will continue to be a serious threat to the SRH batting order. GT are coming off that sensational last-ball victory fashioned by Rahul Tewatia against Punjab Kings. But SRH will arrive extremely confident after the big win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last match. Get here live cricket scores of SRH vs GT. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE)
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.
Both captain and vice-captain of Gujarat Titans are eyeing some personal landmarks. Hardik Pandya is one hit away from a 100 IPL sixes while Rashid Khan is two strikes away from a century of wickets in IPL.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take a lot of positive from the victory against Chennai Super Kings. Washington Sundar and T. Natarajan took wickets but most importantly, the top order got runs. Opener Abhishek Sharma scored a fluent 75 off 50 balls, Rahul Tripathi was unbeaten on 39 off 15 balls and skipper Williamson laboured to a 40-ball 32. It remains to be seen if the SRH top order can come good against the likes of Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan.
Hello everyone, welcome to this space. Sunrisers Hyderabad face unbeaten Gujarat Titans today at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Will GT make it four in four or SRH taste their second win of IPL 2022? We will discover soon. Stay connected.
