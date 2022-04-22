Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Live Streaming Of KKR Vs GT, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders would look to put an end to their three-match losing streak when they face Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Check KKR vs GT live streaming here.

Live Streaming Of KKR Vs GT, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head
Kolkata Knight Riders will face Gujarat Titans for 1st time in IPL. Check KKR vs GT live streaming. IPL

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 10:52 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders face Gujarat Titans challenge in the 35th match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. While GT have won five out of their six games, KKR have won three out of the seven.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Match Odds

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the KKR vs GT live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 3:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Bowling has been their weak link in the past three games. Umesh Yadav and Pat Cummins both will be looking for a comeback. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy, who has looked off colour this season barring two games, needs to put a better performance. On the batting front, Aaron Finch, Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer have been in good form, but Venkatesh Iyer and Sheldon Jackson need to do better. Sunil Narine as always has been good with the ball, however, KKR would be hoping a similar performance from him with the bat too.

Gujarat Titans: The side has ticked all the boxes so far. Regular skipper Hardik Pandya missed the side’s previous game that was against Chennai Super Kings, but his absence was never felt as they cruised to a thrilling 3-wicket win. While David Miller was sensational in the previous game, all-rounder Rashid Khan was extremely impressive with the bat too. It is their openers who would need to do better.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be playing against each other for the first time in IPL as GT have joined the cash-rich tournament this year itself.

VENUE AND PITCH

KKR and GT play their IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The pitch offers good amount of help to the bowlers. That’s the reason that in the last four games, teams batting first have won twice and the teams batting second have won as many games. 

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

