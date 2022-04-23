IPL 2022, KKR Vs GT, Live Cricket Scores: Mohammed Shami Pushes Kolkata Knight Riders, 10/2, On Back Foot

WICKET 2.2 - Sunil Narine is out! Mohammed Shami bowled a slower ball from him on the hips of Narine and the latter played it into the hands of Lockie Ferguson at short fine leg.

Tight Bowling It was another well-controlled over from GT. Yash Dayal conceded just five runs off his first over. Sunil Narine was lucky to survive in the over otherwise Dayal would have also got one wicket to his credit. KKR 10/1 (2)

WICKET 0.4 - Here is the early wicket for Gujarat Titans. Mohammed Shami has dismissed Sam Billings. This is a good start for GT. Just five runs came off the over and a wicket. KKR 5/1 (1)

Play Resumes Sam Billings takes the strike, Sunil Narine is his partner. Mohammed Shami has the new ball in hand. Here we go!

GT Post 156/9 Andre Russell has become the first bowler in IPL history to take four wickets in a spell of one over. He just came to bowl the last over and proved his worth with figures of 4/5. GT post a decent total on the board. This pitch is not an easy one to bat on and good bowling can help them defend it. Second innings starts in while.

4-WICKET Over 19.1 - Andre Russell gets the wicket of Abhinav Manohar. 19.2 - Second wicket for Andre Russell. He is on a hat-trick. Lockie Ferguson is his latest victim. 19.3 - A single from Alzarri Joseph and Russell misses the hat-trick. 19.5 - Another WICKET! Rahul Tewatia is out and Russell gets his third wicket of the over. 19.6- One more WICKET for Russell here. He gets four in the over and concedes just five runs. Superb bowling!

Boundary After 4 Overs 18.2 - A slower ball from Shivam Mavi to Rahul Tewatia. The southpaw edges it and the ball races for a FOUR to the third-man boundary. This boundary has come after a gap of four overs. This tells you how beautifully KKR have choked the DC batters for runs. 11 runs came off the over. Mavi ends his quota of 4 overs with figures of 1/36. GT 151/5 (19)

Hardik Is Out! 17.2 - Hardik Pandya has been trapped by Tim Southee. The GT skipper departs on 67 off 49. 17.5 - Another WICKET! Tim Southee has now dismissed Rashid Khan. KKR are bowling really well in the slog overs. Just three runs came off the over and two wickets. Such overs at crucial junctures in game make a huge difference. GT 140/5 (18)

WICKET 16.2 - Shivam Mavi has dismissed David Miller (27 off 20). It was a slower ball bowled outside off and Miller edged it to high in the sky before Umesh Yadav at backpoint took the catch. GT 133/3 (16.2) This was a brilliant over from Mavi. He not only got the prized wicket of Miller, but also conceded just five runs off it. GT 137/3 (17)

Economical Over Just 5 runs came off the fourth over of Sunil Narine. Both Hardik Pandya and David Miller decided not take any risk against him. This speaks volumes about the aura of Narine. On the other hand, the bowler returns 0/31 in his four overs. GT 132/2 (16)

Sloppy Fielding Kolkata Knight Riders' fielding has been really poor today. Already the GT batters are doing a good job and the careless fielding is just making things tough for KKR. GT 127/2 (15)

12-Run Over David Miller has started his pyrotechnics. He edged one Sunil Narine delivery for a FOUR before hitting a big SIX over long-on. These are testing times for KKR. GT 114/2 (14)

GT Look To Capitalize Gujarat Titans have played well in this innings so far, they need to now use the platform for their benefit. Hardik Pandya is set and David Miller is also looking good. We might see some fireworks from the next over itself. GT 102/2 (13)

FIFTY For Pandya 11.4 - A single and Hardik Pandya races to his 7th IPL fifty. This is his third consecutive half-century in IPL 2022. He is playing with a lot of responsibility nowadays. 10 runs came off Sunil Narine's second over. GT 96/2 (12)

WICKET 10.3 - A shot ball on the off side from Umesh Yadav and Wriddhiman Saha hits it directly into the hands of backward point. He departs on a run-a-ball 25. 8 runs came off the over and a wicket. Umesh finishes his quota of four overs with figures of 1/31. GT 86/2 (11)

KKR In Control Just 9 runs have come off the last two overs. While Umesh Yadav gave just 4 runs in the 9th over, the next over bowled by Varun Chakravarthy gave away just 5 runs. GT 78/1 (10)

Hardik Special! 7.1 - Overpitched ball from Varun Chakravarthy and Hardik Pandya picks it easily and dispatches it over long-off boundary for a SIX. His inside out shots look so easy and beautiful. This is a special quality, not every batsman could possess it. 8 runs came off the over. GT 69/1 (8)

SIX 6.3 - A boundary has come after 3.2 overs. It was a shot ball bowled outside off at a good height and Hardik Pandya just guided it over third-man boundary for a SIX. 6.4 - A cover drive from Hardik and the ball races for a FOUR now. 14 runs came off the over off Shivam Mavi. GT 61/1 (7)

Shared Powerplay Both Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders peformed well in the first six overs. While KKR got just one wicket early in the innings, they made sure they didn't leak runs even if they didn't get any wicket. Someone between Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha needs to score at a faster rate from one end. GT 47/1 (6)

Good Start For Mavi Shivam Mavi has bowled a good first over. He bowled his lines according to the field and that's the reason just 6 runs came off it. He even forced Hardik Pandya to play one false shot but it fell well ahead of mid-on and mid-wicket fielders. GT 43/1 (5)

SIX, FOUR 2.5 - A short ball from Umesh Yadav and Wriddhiman Saha pulls it over square leg for a SIX. It looked like an effortless shot, such beautiful was Saha's bat flow. 2.6 - Another short ball and Saha hits it for a FOUR on square leg. 12 runs came off Umesh's second over. GT 31/1 (3)

WICKET 1.1 - Tim Southee strikes on his very first ball. It was down the leg side and should have been guided for a FOUR to fine leg, but Shubman Gill edged it to wicketkeeper Sam Billings. GT 8/1 (1.1) 11 runs came off the second over and a wicket. GT 19/1 (2)

It's Game Time Wriddhiman Saha takes the strike, Shubman Gill is at the non-striker's end. Umesh Yadav has the new ball in hand. Here we go! One boundary came off the over, rest it was well bowled by Umesh Yadav. GT 8/0 (1)

Rashid Eyes A Century Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, one of the most effective bowlers in T20 cricket, is one wicket away from a 100 wickets in IPL. He will become the 17th bowler in IPL if he gets to the landmark. Rashid Khan is the vice-captain of GT and will return to his deputy role as Hardik Pandya is expected to return after a groin injury that forced him to miss the match against CSK.

Playing XIs Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

GT Opt To Bat Yes, you have read it right. Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Battle of Big Boys The KKR vs GT game will some interesting match-ups. Both sides have powerful hitters but the one to look forward to will be between Andre Russell (KKR) and David Miller (GT). South African Miller is enjoying his stay stint with Gujarat Titans. Miller's 94 off 51 balls against Chennai Super Kings last week has been one of the top innings in IPL 2022. Miller is also one six shy of a 100 sixes in IPL.