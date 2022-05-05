Live Streaming Of GT Vs MI, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Gujarat Titans play Mumbai Indians in the 51st match of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday night. While GT top the table with 16 points to their credit from ten games, MI are at the bottom of the table with two points from nine games. Contrastingly, Mumbai come to the game riding on a victory over Rajasthan Royals, while Gujarat lost to Punjab Kings in their previous game.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the GT vs MI live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Gujarat Titans: Inconsistent form of their openers has been a real cause of concern for GT. While Wriddhiman Saha failed to produce noticeable knocks in the past two games, Shubman Gill too has ebbed and flowed so far this season. However, Sai Sudharshan’s 65 not out off 50 against Punjab Kings in the previous game is the silver lining for the side. Meanwhile, the likes of Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan, who all met rare failure, would be inching to perform in the upcoming game. In the bowling front, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph make a powerful pace attack. In the spin front, Rashid has been underwhelming as he has struggled to take wickets.

Mumbai Indians: Though the side has got its first win of the season after a long delay, their problems still persist. Their openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan continue to struggle, while their trusted match finisher Kieron Pollard has also looked off colour this season. Amidst all that, Suryakumar Yadav has been a consistent performer with the bat, while Tilak Varma too has played some promising knocks. Tim David also looked good on his return to the playing XI. In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah has been economical but wickets have eluded him. He has taken only five wickets in nine games. On the other hand, Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith have been patchy. Left-arm chinaman Kumar Kartikeya had an impressive debut and MI would like to stick more with him.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be playing each other for the first time in IPL as GT have joined the cash-rich tournament this year itself.

VENUE AND PITCH

GT and MI play their IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. In the last three games at the venue, the chasing teams have won. The surface has good help for both pacers and spinners.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith