Friday, May 06, 2022
GT Vs MI, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Rohit Sharma. Ishan Kishan Give Mumbai Indians (63/0) Flying Start

Gujarat Titans are almost sure to clinch an IPL 2022 playoff berth but will be wary of Mumbai Indians at Brabourne tonight. Follow live cricket scores of GT vs MI here.

Gujarat Titans are IPL 2022 pacesetters. Follow GT vs MI live cricket scores.

Updated: 06 May 2022 8:07 pm

Mumbai Indians are on Mission Salvage. After losing eight matches on-the-trot, the five-time IPL champions defeated Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. MI's opponents on Friday are really flying high. Gujarat Titans - 16 points from 10 matches - are sure to clinch a playoff spot but they will know that MI can be a thorn in their flesh. GT lost their previous match against Punjab Kings. Having clinched close games by chasing totals, GT suffered a hiccup after they opted to bat first against PBKS. Will Gujarat Titans opt to set a target if they win the toss against Mumbai Indians? This will be the first time GT will be playing MI in IPL. For the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - this will be an emotional moment since Mumbai had been their 'home' for long but the IPL's retention policy changed all equations. If MI's bowling comes good, then it's all set for a riveting contest. Follow updates and live cricket scores of GT vs MI.

(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

  • 06 May 2022 / 8:01 PM

    Rohit, Ishan Enjoy Tonight

    Both Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma are enjoying their stay at the crease tonight. A four each from Rohit and Ishan concludes the powerplay. MI 63/0 (6). This is also the highest powerplay score for MI this season. 

  • 06 May 2022 / 7:55 PM

    50 For MI

    Ishan Kishan brings up the fifty for Mumbai Indians with two back-to-back fours off Rashid Khan. MI 53/0 (5) 

  • 06 May 2022 / 7:50 PM

    Big Over

    Rohit Sharma is in mood tonight. After his two fours and a six in the previous over, Rohit has hit Alzaari Joseph again for back-to-back fours in this over. Four fours and two sixes for him already. MI 40/0 (4)

  • 06 May 2022 / 7:45 PM

    Good Start

    Another big six from Rohit Sharma. He picks the length ball from Mohammed Shami and laps it over fine-leg. This is the form, he has been missing in the whole tournament. 10 runs come from the over. MI 29/0 (3)

  • 06 May 2022 / 7:40 PM

    Ro-Hits

    Back-to-back fours from Rohit Sharma off Alzaari Joseph bring the Brabourne crowd to its feet. The India captain finishes the over with a hige six over deep mid-wicket. MI 19/0 (2)  

  • 06 May 2022 / 7:31 PM

    Game On

    Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are in the middle for Mumbai Indians. Mohammed Shami will open the attack for Gujarat Titans. Four singles and a wide to start the game. MI 5/0 (1) 

  • 06 May 2022 / 7:28 PM

    All The Way From South Africa

    Newest Mumbai Indians star Tristan Stubbs from South Africa has arrived for the rest of the IPL 2022. 

  • 06 May 2022 / 7:26 PM

    Stat Check

    Gujarat Titans' David Miller is playing his 100th IPL game tonight. 

  • 06 May 2022 / 7:14 PM

    Captains Speak

    Rohit Sharma (MI): It's been a tough road for us but we want to finish on a high by playing our best cricket. We aren’t taking too much pressure and just want to enjoy ourselves. We have just one change - Murugan Ashwin comes in place of Hrithik Shokeen. 

    Hardik Pandya (GT): With the new ball, something might happen, wanted to make sure we get most out of it. More than the formula, it's important to get the best things for our team and see how next games come. No change for us. 
     

  • 06 May 2022 / 7:08 PM

    Playing XIs

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

    Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

  • 06 May 2022 / 7:01 PM

    Toss

    Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bowl first. 

  • 06 May 2022 / 6:57 PM

    Pitch Report

    The strip looks great and is expected to be a high-scoring encounter. Last night, as many as 23 sixes were hit between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Expect some more tonight.

  • 06 May 2022 / 6:53 PM

    Poor Forms Of Gill, Hardik

    After starting their campaigns, both Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill's forms with the bat have dipped. After his 84 and 96, Gill hasn't been able to find his mojo while Hardik has failed in his three straight previous games after three back-to-back fifties. Both Hardik and Gill would be eager to get back into runs. 

  • 06 May 2022 / 6:08 PM

    Ineffective Bumrah

    Has Jasprit Bumrah lost his touch in IPL 2022. Most teams have played him out and attacked the remainder of the MI bowlers. By Bumrah's lofty standards, he has gone wicketless in six out of nine games. In 2014, Bumrah had gone wicketless in seven of the first nine games.

  • 06 May 2022 / 6:08 PM

    Rohit vs Shami

    Rohit Sharma is due for a big innings and it will be interesting to see how the Mumbai Indians skipper handles Mohammed Shami. Rohit has scored only 155 runs at a below-par average of 17.22. Shami has shouldered the GT attack well with 15 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 21.53. Not only Shami, Rohit also faces a challenge against Rashid Khan, who has got the Indian skipper twice in five innings.

  • 06 May 2022 / 6:08 PM

    Welcome To GT vs MI Live 

    IPL newbies Gujarat Titans, who had five wins on the trot to have eight victories out of nine, will like to return to winning ways after losing their last match against Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians, last on the IPL table, will love to finish their IPL 2022 campaign on a high.

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Live Cricket Scores Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya Mohammed Shami David Miller Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Suryakumar Yadav 
