GT Vs MI, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Rohit Sharma. Ishan Kishan Give Mumbai Indians (63/0) Flying Start

Rohit, Ishan Enjoy Tonight Both Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma are enjoying their stay at the crease tonight. A four each from Rohit and Ishan concludes the powerplay. MI 63/0 (6). This is also the highest powerplay score for MI this season.

50 For MI Ishan Kishan brings up the fifty for Mumbai Indians with two back-to-back fours off Rashid Khan. MI 53/0 (5)

Big Over Rohit Sharma is in mood tonight. After his two fours and a six in the previous over, Rohit has hit Alzaari Joseph again for back-to-back fours in this over. Four fours and two sixes for him already. MI 40/0 (4)

Good Start Another big six from Rohit Sharma. He picks the length ball from Mohammed Shami and laps it over fine-leg. This is the form, he has been missing in the whole tournament. 10 runs come from the over. MI 29/0 (3)

Ro-Hits Back-to-back fours from Rohit Sharma off Alzaari Joseph bring the Brabourne crowd to its feet. The India captain finishes the over with a hige six over deep mid-wicket. MI 19/0 (2)

Game On Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are in the middle for Mumbai Indians. Mohammed Shami will open the attack for Gujarat Titans. Four singles and a wide to start the game. MI 5/0 (1)

All The Way From South Africa Newest Mumbai Indians star Tristan Stubbs from South Africa has arrived for the rest of the IPL 2022. 🇿🇦 ✈️ 🇮🇳



Stat Check Gujarat Titans' David Miller is playing his 100th IPL game tonight.

Captains Speak Rohit Sharma (MI): It's been a tough road for us but we want to finish on a high by playing our best cricket. We aren’t taking too much pressure and just want to enjoy ourselves. We have just one change - Murugan Ashwin comes in place of Hrithik Shokeen. Hardik Pandya (GT): With the new ball, something might happen, wanted to make sure we get most out of it. More than the formula, it's important to get the best things for our team and see how next games come. No change for us.



Playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Toss Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Pitch Report The strip looks great and is expected to be a high-scoring encounter. Last night, as many as 23 sixes were hit between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Expect some more tonight.

Poor Forms Of Gill, Hardik After starting their campaigns, both Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill's forms with the bat have dipped. After his 84 and 96, Gill hasn't been able to find his mojo while Hardik has failed in his three straight previous games after three back-to-back fifties. Both Hardik and Gill would be eager to get back into runs.

Ineffective Bumrah Has Jasprit Bumrah lost his touch in IPL 2022. Most teams have played him out and attacked the remainder of the MI bowlers. By Bumrah's lofty standards, he has gone wicketless in six out of nine games. In 2014, Bumrah had gone wicketless in seven of the first nine games.

Rohit vs Shami Rohit Sharma is due for a big innings and it will be interesting to see how the Mumbai Indians skipper handles Mohammed Shami. Rohit has scored only 155 runs at a below-par average of 17.22. Shami has shouldered the GT attack well with 15 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 21.53. Not only Shami, Rohit also faces a challenge against Rashid Khan, who has got the Indian skipper twice in five innings.