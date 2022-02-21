Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs Mumbai City FC: How To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match 98

East Bengal’s only win in ISL 2021-22 came against FC Goa. A win against East Bengal will give Mumbai City FC re-enter top four.

East Bengal players warm-up in the training session ahead of their ISL 2021-22 tie vs Mumbai City. ISL

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 5:52 pm

A spot in the semifinal in their minds, Mumbai City FC will go all guns blazing against rock-bottom East Bengal who have nothing to lose, in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Mumbai are placed fifth in the points table, having 25 points from 16 matches and need a win to get back in the top four. Kerala Blasters are two points above them playing the same number of games.

The defending champions lost to Jamshedpur FC in their last outing after racking up two wins on the bounce, and head coach Des Buckingham would hope his boys can arrest a spell of inconsistent run and get back to business when it matters.

Ahmed Jahouh was substituted early on against Jamshedpur after getting injured. For East Bengal, it is all about ending the season on a high and not finishing at the foot of the table.

The red and golds have won just one game so far and have also scored the joint fewest goals along with Chennaiyin FC. The Mario Rivera-coached side have also dropped too many points from winning positions.

East Bengal will be missing the services of Hira Mondal, who has been one of their best performers, as the left-back picked up his fourth booking in the last game. Naocha Singh, who is on loan from Mumbai, will also not be available.

“Hira is a fantastic player and has a very distinctive set of skills. I talk to him a lot. If he keeps going like this and learns every day, he will be on the national team soon. But for now, he needs to learn more and correct his mistakes. He is on the right track,” said Rivera.

Head-To-Head

Both teams have played each other four times. Mumbai City FC have won twice while East Bengal have won once. One game ended in a draw.  

Match And Telecast Details

Match: 98th match of Indian Super League 2021-22 between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal  

Date: February 22, 2022

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: PJN Stadium, Fatorda

TV Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

