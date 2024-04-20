Sports

Sports Live Updates: Chinese GP Qualifying Race Today; Chelsea Vs Man City In FA Cup Semis

April 20th is another busy day for sports fans. Diamond League Xiamen begins today in China where Indian atheletes will be also in action. Also in China, the qualifying round of the Chinese GP takes place today only. In the evening, Chelsea and Manchester City will lock horns in the semi-final of the FA Cup while in India FC Goa will host Chennaiyin FC in a knock out battle in ISL play-offs. In IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad will go up against Delhi Capitals. Follow all the sporting action from today, April 20, 2024, here