Sports World LIVE: Barcelona Face PSG In 2nd Leg Of UEFA Champions League QFs

Sports World LIVE, 16 April 2024
Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world news and updates for today, 16 April 2024. In football, Barcelona are set to meet Paris Saint-Germain whereas Borussia Dortmund are ready to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2024. In the IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Get the live scores and updates for the sports world and events for today, 16 April 2024, here.