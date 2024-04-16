Sports

Sports World LIVE: Barcelona Face PSG In 2nd Leg Of UEFA Champions League QFs

Sports World LIVE Updates: The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals matches are scheduled for today. Paris Saint-Germain will face Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final clashes. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the table toppers are set to clash in match no. 31 between Kolkata Knight Riders versus Rajasthan Royals at the prestigious Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Candidates 2024 tournament is also running and many matches are scheduled for today. Get the live scores and updates for the sports world and events for today, 16 April 2024, here

Outlook Sports Desk
15 April 2024
15 April 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. AP Photo/Parthi Bhan

Sports World LIVE, 16 April 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world news and updates for today, 16 April 2024. In football, Barcelona are set to meet Paris Saint-Germain whereas Borussia Dortmund are ready to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2024. In the IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Get the live scores and updates for the sports world and events for today, 16 April 2024, here.

