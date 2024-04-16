Football

FC Barcelona Vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FCB Vs PSG In India

Here is how you can watch the FC Barcelona Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals in India

PSG currently trail Barcelona 2-3 Photo: X/@PSG_en
All eyes would be on Kylian Mbappe as Paris Saint-Germain visit Camp Nou for the return leg of their quarterfinal match against FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. (More Football News)

Barcelona have an eye on making it to the semifinals of the Champions League for the first time since 2018-19. A strong showing in the competition will give their finances a big boost. However, if their recent form is any indication they will be confident to do well.

Barcelona currently sit with a 2-1 lead after the first leg in Paris. They are yet to lose in last 13 games since Xavi Hernandez expressed his disappointment in Barcelona by saying he had had enough of his teams inexplicable losses in January.

Football Transfer Rumours: PSG And Barcelona Interested In Liverpool’s Luis Diaz

The visitors PSG will be looking towards Kylian Mbappe to fire. Improved performance from the French superstar who failed to hit the target from three shots in the first leg of the quarter final will be a big necessity for the Paris side if they want to overturn the deficit.

Mbappe also lost the ball 13 times and was caught offside three times in the game which his team lost 2-3.

He will also be hoping of taking PSG to glory in what is his last season at the club. The frenchman will take inspiration from the fact that he scored a hat-trick on his last visit to Barcelona in 2021.

Barcelona Vs PSG, Champions League: Xavi Urges Fans To Create Red-Hot Atmosphere

Head To Head

The two sides have met 13 times in the history of UEFA Champions League and the Spanish side have a slender lead over their French rivals.

Total - 13

FC Barcelona - 5

Draw - 4

PSG - 4

Live Streaming Details

When will the FC Barcelona Vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League quarterfinals return leg be played?

The match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona and as per Indian Standard Time, it will begin at 12:30 am on Wednesday April 17.

On which TV channel will the matches be telecast live? 
The matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the matches be live streamed? 
The matches will live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website. 

