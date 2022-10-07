Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain Footballer, Says FIFA World Cup 2022 In Qatar To Be His Last

Argentina star Lionel Messi, who is 35, will be playing his fifth FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is still seeking his first world title.

Lionel Messi did not make it clear whether he would retire from the national team after World Cup. AP

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 8:58 am

Lionel Messi has confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar next month will be the last of his career. The 35-year-old Argentina star will play in his fifth World Cup but is still seeking his first title at the showpiece tournament. (More Football News)

“There’s some anxiety and nerves at the same time ... it is the last one,” Messi said in an interview with Star Plus. It is the first time the Paris Saint-Germain striker has spoken openly about his future after the tournament, which starts on November 20.

Messi did not make it clear whether he would retire from the national team after Qatar. Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986. The team will open the tournament on November22 against Saudi Arabia in Group C before facing Mexico and Poland.

“I don’t know whether we are big favorites, but I believe Argentina is a candidate because of its history, which means even more now because of the way we got here,” Messi added. “But in a World Cup anything can happen, all the matches are very difficult. It isn’t always the favorites who win it.”

Tags

Sports Football Lionel Messi Argentina National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2022 Football: FIFA World Cup Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
