Lakshya Sen, All England Open Finalist, Withdraws From Swiss Open 2022

Lakshya Sen will be back to Bangalore and take rest for around a week before appearing in Korean Open Badminton Championships 2022.

Lakshya Sen in action against Viktor Axelsen in men's singles final at All England Open 2022. AP

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 2:30 pm

All England Championships finalist Lakshya Sen on Monday pulled out of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament to get some rest after two weeks of gruelling badminton. (More Badminton News)

The 20-year-old from Almora made back-to-back final appearances at the German Open and All England Championships in the last two weeks.

"He is not playing Swiss Open as he is feeling tired. He has informed Badminton Association of India. So he will be back to Bangalore, get 7-10 days of rest and then go for Korean Open," Sen's mentor Vimal Kumar told PTI.

Sen was scheduled to face fellow Indian Sameer Verma in his campaign opener.

A product of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, Sen has been in sensational form in the last six months. 

He secured his maiden world championships bronze in December before winning his first Super 500 title at India Open in January and finishing runner-up at the German Open last week. 

Sen then emulated his mentor Prakash Padukone by reaching the finals of the All England Championships before finishing a creditable second best.

A hectic season awaits Indian shuttlers with big-ticket events such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games lined-up this year apart from the regular BWF World Tour events, including the World Championships and World Tour Finals.

