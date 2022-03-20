Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Lakshya Sen Loses To Viktor Axelsen, Misses All England Open Badminton Crown

Laskhya Sen lost the final match of men's singles 21-10, 21-15 to Viktor Axelsen at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022.

Lakshya Sen competes vs Viktor Axelsen in final match at All England Open Badminton Championships. AP

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 11:53 pm

Lakshya Sen lost to Viktor Axelsen in the final of men’s singles at All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Sunday. Then 20-year-old Indian, who was the fourth male player from the nation to enter the final in the Birmingham event, was outplayed in straight games in 53 minutes. (More Badminton News)

Viktor Axelsen dominated the first game since the start as Lakshya Sen lost it 21-10 to the Danish star. Axelsen picked the first 6 points without giving Lakshya any chance. The Indian player took a lot of time to pick up the attack route against Axelsen and paid the price as the game was over at the start itself. Lakshya's late comeback could not save him.

In the second game, the Indian showed better performance compared to the first but the Danish star still kept him under the pump. The first-game lead kept Axelsen high on confidence as he bagged the second game 21-15 and thus won the match convincingly. Towards the end of the match, Lakshya once again showed good comeback but it was certainly too late.

Lakshya Sen had earlier advanced to the final after defeating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the semifinal match on Saturday.

