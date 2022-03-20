Lakshya Sen Loses To Viktor Axelsen, Misses All England Open Badminton Crown

Lakshya Sen lost to Viktor Axelsen in the final of men’s singles at All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Sunday. Then 20-year-old Indian, who was the fourth male player from the nation to enter the final in the Birmingham event, was outplayed in straight games in 53 minutes. (More Badminton News)

Viktor Axelsen dominated the first game since the start as Lakshya Sen lost it 21-10 to the Danish star. Axelsen picked the first 6 points without giving Lakshya any chance. The Indian player took a lot of time to pick up the attack route against Axelsen and paid the price as the game was over at the start itself. Lakshya's late comeback could not save him.

In the second game, the Indian showed better performance compared to the first but the Danish star still kept him under the pump. The first-game lead kept Axelsen high on confidence as he bagged the second game 21-15 and thus won the match convincingly. Towards the end of the match, Lakshya once again showed good comeback but it was certainly too late.

Viktor Axelsen at his imperious best, as he wins the YONEX All England Men’s Singles with a 21-10 21-15 victory over Lakshya Sen!#YAE22 pic.twitter.com/ZPPv5qZ1Qv — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 20, 2022

Lakshya Sen had earlier advanced to the final after defeating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the semifinal match on Saturday.