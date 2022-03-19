All England Open Badminton 2022: Lakshya Sen Enters Final With Thrilling Win Over Lee Zii Jia

India's Lakshya Sen registered a sensational win over Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the semifinal of All England Open Badminton 2022 on Saturday. He won 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in a match that lasted 1 hour and 16 minutes in Birmingham. (More Badminton News)

Lakshya will now face the winner of the second semi-final match of the men's singles event, which will be played between Viktor Axelsen and Chou Tien Chen.

The Indian won the first game 21-13 despite Lee Zii Jia fighting tooth and nail to stay in the game. However, in the second game it was the 23-year-old Malaysian who dictated terms. He dominated the game since the start and eventually won it 21-12. The game saw no real competition as Lee Zii Jia sealed it before Laskhya could come back from behind. In the third and final game, Lakshya didn't look his usual self as Lee Zii Jia threatened again with his dominating performance but the Indian eventually bounced back and sealed the game 21-19 and thus the match.

Here is the winning moment:

What have we just witnessed 🤯



Lakshya Sen is through to the YONEX All England final after beating Lee Zii Jia.



AMAZING! #YAE22 pic.twitter.com/EiKKPzQrB7 — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 19, 2022

It is worth noting that the 20-year-old emerging Indian star had advanced to the men's singles semifinals after his opponent Lu Guang Zu of China gave a walkover in the quarterfinal match of the tournament. Prior to that, Sen had stunned world no 3 Anders Antonsen in straight games with scores of 21-16, 21-18.

Sen is the fifth Indian to have entered the final of All England Open Badminton. India's Prakash Nath was the first to achieve the feat way back in 1947. However, he ended the tournament as runner up. Meanwhile, Prakash Padukone was the first Indian to win the title in 1980 before losing in the final the very next year. 20 years later, Pullela Gopichand too won the title. After him, Saina Nehwal ended as runner up in 2015.

@lakshya_sen becomes the 5️⃣th 🇮🇳 shuttler to reach the FINALS at @YonexAllEngland as he gets past the defending champion WR-7 🇲🇾's Lee Zii Jia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19, in the enthralling semifinals encounter 💪



Way to go!🔝#AllEngland2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/KL8VB9j2om — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 19, 2022

Sen, the boy from Uttarakhand’s Almora, is having a good run this year. He had secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January before ending the German Open as a runner-up last week.

On the other hand, Sen’s semi-final opponent in Birmingham, Lee Zii Jia, had advanced to the final 4 after inching world number 2 Kento Momota 21-7, 13-21, 21-11 in his preceding game.