All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns World No. 3 Anders Antonsen, Enters Quarterfinals

Lakshya Sen notched up an upset 21-16 21-18 win over Anders Antonsen, a two-time medallist at BWF World Championships.

Lakshya Sen will face either Ng Ka Long Angus or Lu Guang Zu next. File Photo

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 8:28 pm

India's fast-rising shuttler, Lakshya Sen on Thursday stunned world number 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in Birmingham to enter men's singles quarterfinal of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022. (More Badminton News)

Sen, 20, defeated 24-year-old Antonsen in straight games (21-16, 21-18) in 55 minutes at Arena Birmingham. This was their first-ever meeting in the BWF circuit. Antonsen is a two-time BWF World Championships medallist, in 2019 Basel and 2021 Huelva.

The world number 11 from Almora had previously defeated Indian compatriot Sourabh Verma 21-17, 21-7 in the Round of 32.

Sen, the BWF World Championships bronze medal, had claimed his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then reached the finals of the German Open last week.

Sen will face either Hong Kong's eighth seed Ng Ka Long Angus or China's Lu Guang Zu next.

Earlier in the day, India ace Saina Nehwal produced a gallant fight before going down to second seed Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in a thrilling three-game match.

Former world no 1 Saina, the London Olympics bronze medallist, lost 14-21 21-17 17-21 in a 50-minute women's singles clash.

Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth (vs Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting) and PV Sindhu (vs Japanese Sayaka Takahashi) will play their respective men's and women's singles matches.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, in the women's doubles, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, in the men's doubles, will also take the court on Thursday.

