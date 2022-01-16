Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
India Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Wins Maiden Super 500 Title

Lakshya Sen won the final of men's singles at the India Open 2022 with a 24-22, 21-17 scoreline. He defeated reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew in 54 minutes.

Lakshya Sen in action during India Open 2022. - BAI

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 7:23 pm

India's Lakshya Sen secured his maiden Super 500 title by winning the India Open with a stunning straight-game victory over reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's singles final in New Delhi on Sunday. (More Badminton News)

The 20-year-old Sen, who had claimed his maiden world championships medal with a bronze in Spain last month, produced a fine performance to outshine the fifth seeded shuttler 24-22 21-17 in the summit clash that lasted 54 minutes.

In a repeat of last year's Dutch Open final, the Indian ensured that he had the last laugh this time around.

Going into this match, the two had a 2-2 head-to-head record with Sen losing two of the last three meetings, but the Indian was the better man on show on Sunday as he showed great athleticism, used his attacking shots to good effect and came up with his punched winners from the back at the right moments.

Badminton Association Of India India Open 2022 India Open Badminton Lakshya Sen
