La Liga: Sevilla Held To Draw At Alaves, Give Chance To Real Madrid To Extend Lead

Sevilla slipped again in its chase of Spanish league leader Real Madrid after being held to a scoreless draw at struggling Alavés. (More Football News)

Madrid can open up an eight-point gap over second-placed Sevilla on Saturday if it beats Real Sociedad at home.

Only some good goalkeeping by Yassine Bounou in the first half ensured a misfiring Sevilla salvaged a point from the trip to Vitoria.

It was a fourth straight draw on the road in the league for Julen Lopetegui's side after being previously held at Valencia, Osasuna and Espanyol.

Sevilla's attack never got going in a poor showing for a team that is squandering its opportunity to add to its sole league title from 1946.

“We came here looking for a win, but it was not to be. We should have played better, our passing wasn't as precise as it should have been,” Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj said.

Alavés winger Edgar Méndez produced the best scoring chances of the first half.

Bounou blocked a shot by Luis Rioja in the 13th minute after he was set up Méndez, who also crossed for Gonzalo Escalante to head wide. Bounou then closed quickly to stuff an effort by Méndez in a one-on-one situation five minutes into the second half.

Lucas Ocampos shot wide for Sevilla in the 51st after he received a cross from Tecatito Corona.

Pere Pons was next to waste a great opportunity for the hosts when he received the ball inside the area, only to also steer the ball off-target.

Sevilla defender Jules Koundé went close to cueing a last-gasp winner after he dribbled past his marker on the right side of the box and squared the ball for Munir El Haddadi in the 89th. But the Morocco forward failed to get the ball past Fernando Pacheco on consecutive point-blank shots blocked by the goalie.

Sevilla next faces West Ham on Thursday in the Europa League final 16.

Alavés crept into 18th place, still in the relegation zone.