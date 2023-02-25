Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
La Liga 2022-23: Barcelona Struck With Another Injury As Ansu Fati Is Out With Bruised Knee

The 20-year-old Ansu hurt his left knee in training, a day after Barcelona was eliminated from the Europa League after losing at Manchester United 2-1.

Barcelona gave no timetable for Ansu Fati's return.
Barcelona gave no timetable for Ansu Fati's return.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 9:49 am

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has been sidelined by a bruised knee. (More Football News)

The 20-year-old Ansu hurt his left knee in training, a day after Barcelona was eliminated from the Europa League after losing at Manchester United 2-1.

That meant Ansu will likely be unavailable for the Spanish league game at Almeria on Sunday, when Barcelona tries to protect its eight-point lead.

Barcelona then visits Real Madrid on Thursday for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.

The club gave no timetable for his return.

Barcelona is also without injured midfielder Pedri and winger Ousmane Dembélé.

