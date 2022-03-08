Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
La Liga 2021-22: Athletic Bilbao Nets Thrice In Half An Hour To Beat Last-Placed Levante 3-1

Athletic Bilbao came into this match after losing to Valencia in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Athletic Bilbao players celebrate their win over Levante in La Liga 2021-22. Twitter (@AthleticClub)

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 10:33 am

Athletic Bilbao rebounded from a poor streak with a 3-1 win over last-placed Levante in La Liga 2021-22 on Monday. Mikel Vesga, Iñaki Williams and Oier Zarraga scored in the final half-hour to give Athletic the home win and move the Basque Country club closer to the European places. (More Football News)

Athletic, sitting in eighth place, was coming off elimination against Valencia in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, where it was trying to reach its third straight final after losing the last two. It lost to Barcelona 4-0 in its previous league game.

“We needed this victory to help us recover from the disappointing loss in the Copa,” Vesga said. “We will keep fighting for the European places until the end.” Athletic is eight points behind fourth-placed Atlético Madrid in the final Champions league spot.

Levante was trying to win for the third time in four matches after it earned only one victory in its first 23 league games. The loss left the Valencia side seven points from safety after 27 matches. Levantes next host Espanyol, while Athletic visit Real Betis.

