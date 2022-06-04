Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Karim Benzema, France And Real Madrid Footballer, Drops Appeal Over Sex Tape Conviction

Karim Benzema was handed a one-year suspended jail sentence and fined due to his involvement in an attempt to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena in 2015.

Karim Benzema, France And Real Madrid Footballer, Drops Appeal Over Sex Tape Conviction
Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring against Denmark in UEFA Nations League 2022-23. Twitter (@EURO2024)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 8:11 pm

France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has dropped his appeal against a conviction for complicity in blackmail in a sex-tape case that rocked French football, French media reported on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Versailles court gave Benzema a one-year suspended jail sentence and a fine of 75,000 euros (USD 80,000) in last year's trial, convicting him of involvement in an attempt to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena in 2015.

Benzema was also ordered to pay Valbuena 80,000 euros in damages. The initial scandal put Benzema's international career on hold for more than five years, though he has since returned to playing for France, and the conviction has not kept him off the field.

Related stories

Lionel Messi Picks Karim Benzema As Ballon d'Or Favourite

Liverpool Vs Real Madrid: Karim Benzema Looks To Cap Great Season With 5th UEFA Champions League Title

La Liga 2021-22: Karim Benzema Equals Record Of Raul Gonzalez In Real Madrid’s Win Over Levante

He claimed the Champions League trophy for Real Madrid last week, and scored France's only goal in a 2-1 Nations League loss to Denmark on Friday night. Benzema's lawyer Hugues Vigier told French newspaper L'Equipe that the player decided to abandon his appeal but continues to deny wrongdoing.

The appeals trial had been scheduled to open on June 30. “My client is worn out by this process,” Vigier was quoted as saying. The conviction “is a judicial truth, but it is not reality. Karim Benzema will always declare his innocence in this affair.”

Lawyers for Benzema did not immediately respond to requests for comment. After receiving preliminary charges in November 2015, Benzema was dropped from France's national team by coach Didier Deschamps.

Benzema was called back to play for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament and he has played regularly since. Valbuena has not played for France since the scandal broke.  

Tags

Sports Football Karim Benzema France National Football Team Real Madrid Mathieu Valbuena France Football Federation UEFA Nations League Didier Deschamps
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read